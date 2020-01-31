MSI GTX 1660 Super Gaming X Review: Pricey Performer

MSI Afterburner has been a long-standing member of the GPU overclocking utility landscape going back several years. We’ve seen it improve over time with increasing functionality as well as GUI changes leaving users with one of the most stable to use (with most any card) utilities out there. Afterburner displays pertinent information about the card including clock speeds and voltage as well as temperature from two main dials.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Between the dials are the control sliders for power and temperature limits, fan speeds, as well as core and memory clock adjustment. Simply drag the slider to the right, clocks/limits/speeds go up, and to the left, they go down. Simple. On the bottom portion is a real-time chart that displays temperatures, clocks, voltage, among several other monitoring options a scroll away. The monitoring window can also be detached and expanded to display as many live charts as your screen will fit vertically.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

MSI Afterburner is one of my favorite GPU overclocking tools, especially when using the old-school skin (Default MSI Afterburner V2). This version (above) reduces the clutter on the Cyborg interface, with sliders on the left and monitoring on the right with few aesthetic addons, making for a simple-to-use interface.

