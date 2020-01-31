MSI GTX 1660 Super Gaming X Review: Pricey Performer

While we do not have the AMD RX 5600 XT results listed below, we know from our review it wipes the floor with 1660 Ti while priced at $279 or $289 (SEP/SRP). This poses a problem for such high priced 1660 Supers, like this MSI card, which is just $10-$20 cheaper but notably slower.
For this class of cards, testing at 1080p with ultra settings is going to be the performance sweet spot. Using the aforementioned canned settings, these cards will reach 60 fps on average for most titles. The 6GB is adequate vRAM for 1080p Ultra as well as running at 2560 x 1440 using medium settings.
At 1080p with Ultra settings, our MSI GTX 1660 Super Gaming X ranged from 43.4 fps (on Metro: Exodus, of course) up to 121.8 fps in Forza Horizon 4. Of our 11 titles, eight of them were above 60 FPS with only Metro, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (56.8 fps) and Borderlands 3 (54.6 fps) falling below that mark. In short, this is a plenty capable 1080p ultra card.
If we compare this to the EVGA GTX 1660 Super SC Ultra, we find a virtual tie between them. The MSI averaged .2 fps more than the slightly lower clocked EVGA. Between them, they split ‘winning’ in games 5/5 with one tie. And the ‘wins’ weren’t by much, with the largest gap about 3 fps. When looking at the EVGA GTX 1660 Ti XC, it is the fastest card between all three, but not by much at all, with1 fps or around 1.5%.
The Division 2
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
Borderlands 3
Gears of War 5
Strange Brigade
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Far Cry 5
Metro Exodus
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Forza Horizon 4
Battlefield V
