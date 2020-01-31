MSI GTX 1660 Super Gaming X Review: Pricey Performer

Going up in resolution to 2560 x 1440 and down to medium settings, we find the MSI GTX 1660 Super Gaming X is again more than capable of running at these settings. Frames per second ranged from 53.3 (Metro again) up to 119.6 in Final Fantasy XIV. Outside of Metro, all titles run at 60 fps or more (yes, I am counting Ghost Recon: Breakpoint as 60 fps).

When comparing the EVGA GTX 1660 Super SC Ultra, we again see a virtual tie with the MSI card averaging 81.8 fps across all titles and the EVGA 81.5 fps. The MSI is negligibly faster in seven of 11 titles, with the largest difference still less than 5 fps in Far Cry 5. Adding the EVGA GTX 1660 Ti XC in, we find it is faster overall, by around 1%--not much to speak of. The 1660 Super cards really rendered the 1660 Ti obsolete, at least these higher clocked models.

As above, when comparing the AMD 5500 XT, it loses out by quite a bit, though it is nearly $100 cheaper. The 5600 XT, on the other hand, is about 23% faster and costs $10-$20 more. Ouch. In today’s market at current pricing, the GTX 1660 Super can be a tough sell unless you are looking at a lower-tier SKU .

The Division 2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Borderlands 3

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gears of War 5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Strange Brigade

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Metro: Exodus

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Forza Horizon 4

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Battlefield V

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

