MSI Optix MAG272CQR Review: Decent Speed, High Contrast

Viewing Angles

Any VA panel gives up some quality in off-axis viewing, and the MAG272CQR is no exception. At 45 degrees to the sides, the color shifts to green and brightness falls by about 50%. Detail is well rendered but with no apparent change in gamma. The top view is very washed out with little difference between light and dark zones and an overall drop in brightness. This monitor is best enjoyed by one person sitting front and center.

Screen Uniformity

We’ve encountered a few VA screens that had below average uniformity but the MAG272CQR is not one of them. Its 8.52% deviation is very good. We couldn’t see any glow or bleed when viewing in a darkened space. Our meter detected a little more light in the upper left corner but it was invisible to the naked eye.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Panel response is the best indicator of a monitor’s motion resolution potential. With identical 6ms scores from all screens, the MAG272CQR is typical in that regard. Any 165 or 170 Hz monitor should deliver the same look, as long as its overdrive is properly implemented, like it is with the MAG272CQR.

Though the MAG272CQR comes in last in the lag contest, the extra 4ms it takes over the top two screens is something only the most skilled gamer will perceive. Most players will have no problem racking up their frag count in a first-person shooter when using the MAG272CQR.