MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD Review: Widest Color Gamut Yet

Viewing Angles

The MAG274QRF-QD offers the excellent viewing angles you’d expect from a premium IPS screen. Color shift to the sides is almost non-existent. We can see a slight blue tint if we look closely. Brightness decreases by around 30% but detail remains clear. The top view shows a green shift with a 40% light reduction and a washed-out look.

Screen Uniformity

We noted the MAG274QRF-QD’s screen quality in the ANSI test and it’s just as apparent in the uniformity measurement. 7.34% means you won’t see any bleed or glow. There are no visible hot spots in the black field pattern. Other brightness levels are also devoid of variation in either color or luminance.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

We expected a group of 165 Hz monitors to have the same response time, but that’s not the case. The MAG274QRF-QD matches the 170 Hz M27Q with a 6ms score. The bottom three screens lag slightly at 7 and 8 ms. These are minor differences, but if you’re equipping yourself for eSports, no performance advantage should be ignored, no matter how small.

That quickness translates to the MSI’s ultra-low total lag of 22ms. Only a 240 Hz or faster screen will offer more speed. 165 Hz is an obvious price/performance point where you get a lot of speed for reasonable money, and it’ll take a lot more money to buy a little more speed.