MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD Review: Widest Color Gamut Yet

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

Switching the MAG274QRF-QD to HDR mode only requires the application of an HDR10 signal. The five picture modes are still available but all other image controls are locked out. We stuck with the User mode for our tests.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

We measured roughly the same white, black and contrast levels for HDR as we did for SDR. So, the MAG274QRF-QD doesn’t offer any additional dynamic range for HDR content. It’s hard not to be dazzled by the MAG274QRF-QD’s saturated color in general, but when viewed side by side, its HDR image doesn’t offer much advantage over its SDR one. Add a dynamic contrast feature to our wish list. Clearly, the Dell S2721DGF has one and uses it well to beat out the VA screens with nearly 5,000:1.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

Grayscale and EOTF accuracy are no problem for the MAG274QRF-QD. There are no controls available to calibrate its HDR mode, but obviously, none are needed. There is a slight rise in green after the tone-map transition at 65%, but we couldn’t see this in real content. The EOTF is a little bright in the blackest part of the image but quickly snaps to the line for the rest of the luminance range.

The color gamut is generally oversaturated at every target point. Tracking is linear, so the error isn’t easy to see. The MAG274QRF-QD’s color is simply dazzling with every kind of material. Games, movies or photos -- they all look incredibly vivid.