MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD Review: Widest Color Gamut Yet

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

For our benchmarks, we brought in rival QHD, 165Hz monitors, the Gigabyte M27Q, Gigabyte G27QC, Pixio PX277 Prime, Pixio PXC327 and Dell S2721DGF. Two use VA screens, while the rest are IPS.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The MAG274QRF-QD isn’t exceptionally bright, but has sufficient output to satisfy most indoor environments. The Dell and Gigabyte monitors in our comparison top 400 nits, but the rest are slightly less bright than the MSI.

The black level test is no surprise; VA wins the day with minimum thresholds more than twice as dark as the IPS screens. Resulting contrast is an easy win for the G27QC and PXC327, but the MAG274QRF-QD is a standout IPS screen with over 1,157:1 contrast. That’s decidedly above the IPS average.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our calibration to 200 nits brightness (see our recommended settings on page 1) changes little for the MAG274QRF-QD. Contrast is still over 1,100:1 and still better than the other IPS screens here. The two VA panels offer more than triple the amount of dynamic range, but the MSI has a color advantage with its huge DCI-P3 coverage.

MSI’s ANSI contrast holds strongly at 1,134:1, one of the highest scores we’ve recorded for an IPS monitor. Its panel quality is top-notch with a well-fitted grid polarizer that not only ensures excellent intra-image contrast but a sharp picture overall. It doesn’t get much better for IPS fans.