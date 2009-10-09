NAS Attack: Network Storage From Thecus And Western Digital

Western Digital MyBook World Edition II

Western Digital has been relying on the MyBook design for a few years now, and the MyBook World Edition II follows suit. Since there are two (instead of only one) hard drives inside the “book,” it is wider than many other MyBook products. The front panel sports only a small status LED; all other control elements and interfaces are located on the rear of the device.

Interfaces

There you will find a gigabit networking port, a USB 2.0 port, and the power switch, along with the jack for the external power supply and a reset switch. However, you need an object like a paper clip to operate the small switch.

Exchanging the Hard Drives

Since two drives populate the storage device, WD supports either RAID 0, RAID 1, or JBOD modes (just a bunch of disks). You’d expect the drive to be sealed off to prevent users from removing or exchanging the hard drives, but we were pleasantly surprised by the easily-accessible internals. You are definitely able to exchange hard drives yourself, should you want to. All you need to do is open the top cover of the MyBook World Edition II and remove the metal plate by unfastening a single screw. This plate is used as a lock for the drives. Once removed, you may pull the plastic straps that were installed to facilitate removal of the drives. We particularly liked that you don’t need tools other than a screw driver.

Huge Capacity

WD offers 2TB and 4TB versions of its MyBook World Edition II. As expected, both utilize Western Digital hard drives. Our 4TB test sample was powered by two WD20EADS Green drives. These are based on a four-platter design and they work at a 5,400 RPM spindle speed. NCQ, 32MB of data cahe, and a SATA/300 interface support balanced performance, which is definitely fast enough for NAS applications.