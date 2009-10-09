NAS Attack: Network Storage From Thecus And Western Digital

Power Consumption And Test Setup
Power Consumption
Both devices require very acceptable amounts of power. WD’s MyBook consumes only 15W when it runs idle; using the low-power WD20EADS Caviar Green drives at reduced spindle speeds certainly contributed a lot to the low power consumption numbers.
We installed two Seagate Momentus 5400.6 hard drives (ST9500325ASG) into the Thecus N0204. These provide 500GB each, they come with 8MB cache, and a 5.400 RPM spindle speed. Using this configuration, the Thecus NAS device required as little as 6W idle power, which is an amazing result, as it is less than your DSL router might require.
Test Setup
|System Hardware
|Platform
|Asus P5E3 Deluxe, Rev.1.03GIntel X38, BIOS: 0810 (02/11/2007)
|CPU
|Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 (65 nm Conroe), 2.66 GHz
|RAM
|2 x 1024MB Crucial Ballistix DDR3-1600
|eSATA-Controller
|JMicron JMB363
|System Drive
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.9, 160 GB7.200 U/Min, SATA/300, 8MB cache
|Test Hard Drives
|2 x 2.5" Seagate Momentus 5400.6, ST9500325ASG500GB, 5.400 U/Min, SATA/300, 8 MB Cache
|2 x 3.5" Western Digital WD20EADS2TB, 5,400 RPM, SATA/300, 32MB Cache
|DVD-ROM
|Samsung SH-D163A , SATA150
|Graphics Card
|Gigabyte Radeon HD 3850 GV-RX385512HGPU: 670 MHzMemory: 512MB DDR3 (830 MHz, 256 Bit)
|Network Interface
|Marvell Yukon 88E8056 PCI-E Gigabit Ethernet Controller
|Audio
|Integrated
|Power Supply
|CoolerMaster RS-850-EMBA, ATX 12V V2.2, 850 Watt
|System Software & Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Enterprise SP1
|DirectX 10
|DirectX 10 (Vista-Standard)
|DirectX 9
|Version: April 2007
|Graphics Driver
|ATI Radeon Version 7.12
|Network Drivers
|9.0.32.3 (Vista-Standard)
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|Version 6.9.1.1001 (20/02/2008)
|JMicron Drivers
|Version 1.17.15.0 (24/03/2007)
We tested both devices using the Intel NAS Performance Toolkit
I've lost faith in the W-D MyBook type devices recently - having had several that have failed due to issues with the circuitry in the case (NOT with the hard drive itself).
It also has a whole lot of features.
I like the idea of a NAS, but haven't seen any company produce one for a price that is in line with performance they offer.
Can you comment on fan noise? Is it audible when the devices are idle?
Asking cause I live in a cozy Manhattan studio ;)
But lets get to the real nitty gritty... Nas is all about network performance, so where are the details about the inbuilt processors and technical specs? There is so much more to account for when buying and setting up a NAS item than just 'Oh look, we can open this box... OOOHHH!!!'
Talk about N00B article... FAIL!!!
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RAID#Standard_levels
IMHO raid 1 or 5 is for consumers that really want their data, or for businesses. 0 is for people that don't care about data, gamers for fast map load times, or Ninja's:)
(had to have some fun
Obviously there are other uses, for both, but I think those are the most common.