NAS Attack: Network Storage From Thecus And Western Digital

Power Consumption And Test Setup

Power Consumption

Both devices require very acceptable amounts of power. WD’s MyBook consumes only 15W when it runs idle; using the low-power WD20EADS Caviar Green drives at reduced spindle speeds certainly contributed a lot to the low power consumption numbers.

We installed two Seagate Momentus 5400.6 hard drives (ST9500325ASG) into the Thecus N0204. These provide 500GB each, they come with 8MB cache, and a 5.400 RPM spindle speed. Using this configuration, the Thecus NAS device required as little as 6W idle power, which is an amazing result, as it is less than your DSL router might require.

Test Setup

System Hardware Platform Asus P5E3 Deluxe, Rev.1.03GIntel X38, BIOS: 0810 (02/11/2007) CPU Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 (65 nm Conroe), 2.66 GHz RAM 2 x 1024MB Crucial Ballistix DDR3-1600 eSATA-Controller JMicron JMB363 System Drive Seagate Barracuda 7200.9, 160 GB7.200 U/Min, SATA/300, 8MB cache Test Hard Drives 2 x 2.5" Seagate Momentus 5400.6, ST9500325ASG500GB, 5.400 U/Min, SATA/300, 8 MB Cache 2 x 3.5" Western Digital WD20EADS2TB, 5,400 RPM, SATA/300, 32MB Cache DVD-ROM Samsung SH-D163A , SATA150 Graphics Card Gigabyte Radeon HD 3850 GV-RX385512HGPU: 670 MHzMemory: 512MB DDR3 (830 MHz, 256 Bit) Network Interface Marvell Yukon 88E8056 PCI-E Gigabit Ethernet Controller Audio Integrated Power Supply CoolerMaster RS-850-EMBA, ATX 12V V2.2, 850 Watt System Software & Drivers Operating System Windows Vista Enterprise SP1 DirectX 10 DirectX 10 (Vista-Standard) DirectX 9 Version: April 2007 Graphics Driver ATI Radeon Version 7.12 Network Drivers 9.0.32.3 (Vista-Standard) Intel Chipset Drivers Version 6.9.1.1001 (20/02/2008) JMicron Drivers Version 1.17.15.0 (24/03/2007)

We tested both devices using the Intel NAS Performance Toolkit