NAS Attack: Network Storage From Thecus And Western Digital

Benchmark Results: Office

Thecus and Western Digital both deliver nice performance when handling office files, such as Excel or Word documents. An average of 18.1 MB/s for Thecus and 17 MB/s for WD in RAID 1 modes are definitely more than enough to work quickly in workgroups or at home. WD was best in restoring backup files at 35 MB/s.