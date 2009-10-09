NAS Attack: Network Storage From Thecus And Western Digital

Benchmark Results: Office
Please check out our benchmark gallery for additional results.
Thecus and Western Digital both deliver nice performance when handling office files, such as Excel or Word documents. An average of 18.1 MB/s for Thecus and 17 MB/s for WD in RAID 1 modes are definitely more than enough to work quickly in workgroups or at home. WD was best in restoring backup files at 35 MB/s.
I've lost faith in the W-D MyBook type devices recently - having had several that have failed due to issues with the circuitry in the case (NOT with the hard drive itself).
It also has a whole lot of features.
I like the idea of a NAS, but haven't seen any company produce one for a price that is in line with performance they offer.
Can you comment on fan noise? Is it audible when the devices are idle?
Asking cause I live in a cozy Manhattan studio ;)
But lets get to the real nitty gritty... Nas is all about network performance, so where are the details about the inbuilt processors and technical specs? There is so much more to account for when buying and setting up a NAS item than just 'Oh look, we can open this box... OOOHHH!!!'
Talk about N00B article... FAIL!!!
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RAID#Standard_levels
IMHO raid 1 or 5 is for consumers that really want their data, or for businesses. 0 is for people that don't care about data, gamers for fast map load times, or Ninja's:)
(had to have some fun
Obviously there are other uses, for both, but I think those are the most common.