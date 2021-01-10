Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition Review: Taking on Turing's Best at $499

Based on what we've seen already, the 4K results are likely to favor the 2080 Ti just slightly, and the 3070 will need to run many games at medium to high settings to get 4K performance above 60 fps. That's basically the same as the 2080 Ti, with a much more palatable price tag. Whether you'll be able to buy one later this week is another matter.

We'll just focus on the overall picture at 4K once again, as the individual results are below and mostly tell the same story. At 4K ultra, the 3070 averages 68 fps across our nine-game suite. That's good, but four of the games are below 60 fps, while two of the games run at more than 100 fps, somewhat skewing the results. 4K60 is within reach of the 3070, just not at maxed-out settings in all games. The 4K medium results meanwhile range from a low of 73 fps in Metro Exodus to a high of 140 fps in Strange Brigade, and every game breaks 60 fps.

Looking at the competition, the 2080 Ti is about three percent faster than the 3070, so again, the memory capacity and bandwidth deficit didn't really factor into things as much as we expected. The 3070 is also 35 percent faster than the 2070 Super, 53 percent faster than the 2070 FE, 130 percent faster than the GTX 1070, and 95 percent faster than the Vega 56.

If you're running a card that's three or more years old, upgrading to the 3070 should provide a significant boost to performance. If you have anything more recent — at least in the high-end category of GPUs — you can probably stick with whatever you have for a couple of more years.

Borderlands 3

The Division 2

Far Cry 5

Final Fantasy XIV

Forza Horizon 4

Metro Exodus

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Strange Brigade

