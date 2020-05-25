Phanteks Eclipse P300A Review: Less is More

Phanteks Eclipse P300A deals Phanteks Eclipse P300A Amazon $59.99 View Phanteks Eclipse P300A Newegg $59.99 View

System Configuration

We are using the following system for our case test bed.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With the motherboard standoffs pre-installed, installation of the motherboard was simple. The central standoff anchored the board, letting us easily install the screws to fasten the Maximus XI Hero down.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Installing the power supply was less straightforward. The Corsair HX750i that we use in our standard test system did not fit with its modular cables attached, so we had to use a smaller power supply provided by Phanteks. This unit was the Phanteks AMP 650, which fit without issue. For a modular power supply, we wouldn’t choose a bigger unit than this one at 140 mm long, despite the case’s spec list allowing up to a 200 mm unit. So be sure to choose your power supply carefully.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Even though we’re not using it for the tests, two 3.5-inch drives installed easily into the HDD caddy with the toolless installation mechanism. At first, we had some trouble, but discovered quickly that the drives need to be installed with the power and data connectors at the front of the chassis rather than at the PSU side. If you regularly swap drives, this system will make your life very easy.

Cable Management

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cutouts in the PSU shroud at the bottom of the motherboard are adequate in depth, but there aren’t enough of them to line up all connections nicely with our Maximus XI Hero motherboard, resulting in more exposed cabling than I would like.

The rear of the motherboard only has 14 mm (slightly more than a half an inch) between itself and the side panel, not enough room to work with if it were the only space for wires. However, Phanteks’ design has a large cable-routing gutter to the left of the motherboard that is 35 mm (1.4 inches) deep, providing lots of room to stow extra cables and slack. We also appreciate the inclusion of Velcro straps for keeping things tidy.