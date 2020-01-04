Phanteks AMP Series 650W Power Supply Review

The Phanteks AMP Series 650W offers strong performance, excellent build quality and silent operation. All the above are provided at a fair price, so this product follows keeps up with its direct competitors in this wattage category, namely the Seasonic Focus Plus Gold with similar capacity (GX-650) that uses the same platform and the Corsair RM650x.

The Phanteks Amps line consists of three models with their capacities ranging from 550W to 750W. All are fully modular and are certified by both 80 PLUS and Cybenetics, so besides the 80 PLUS Gold badge, the PH-P650G also has the ETA-A and LAMBDA-A+ efficiency and noise badges, respectively.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Product Photos Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

All Phanteks AMP models use the new Focus Plus Gold platform, which is also used in the fresh Seasonic GX models. This platform is reliable and offers good performance, so we have high expectations from today's review unit, the PH-P650G.

Despite the super-compact dimensions, the have PH-P650G is equipped with two EPS and four PCIe connectors, so it will easily keep up with a potent system, as long as you don't try to power a pair of previous AMD GPUs with it (e.g., VEGA 56/64). If you don't need a second GPU, the PH-P650G is able to handle extremely power-hungry processors like AMD's Threadripper CPUs, which can draw more than 250W of power, and this is why the corresponding mainboards require a pair of EPS connectors.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Product Photos Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Max. DC Output 650W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-A+ (15-20 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA1225H12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 140mm Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 54 3 0.3 Watts 100 648 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 650

Cables and Connectors

Modular Cables Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18-22AWG Yes 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (680mm+80mm) 2 4 18AWG No SATA (420mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 2 8 18AWG No SATA (300mm+150mm) 1 2 18AWG No 4 pin Molex (450mm+120mm+120mm) 1 3 18AWG No 4 pin Molex to SATA 3.3V Adapter (150mm+150mm) 1 2 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1370mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

There are plenty of connectors, including two EPS, four PCIe, twelve SATA (with two of them supporting the PWDIS feature) and three 4-pin Molex.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cable Photos Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Discharge IC Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1006 (600V, 10A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETS 2x Champion GPT18N50D (500V, 18A, 0.27Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x NXP BYC8-600 (600V, 8A @ 109°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Hitachi (400V, 470uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, HU) Main Switchers 4x Champion GPT10N50AD (500V, 9.7A, 0.7Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Resonant Controllers Champion CM6901T6 Topology Primary side: Full-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETS 2x Nexperia PSMN1R8-40YLC (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 3.25mOhm @ 150°C) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 3x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Nichicon (2-5,000h @ 105°C, HD), 3x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, HE)

Polymers: 9x FPCAP, 2x NIC, 4x United Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Hong Hua HA1225H12F-Z (120mm, 12V, 0.58A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1xPFC P10V45SP SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Excelliance MOS EM8569

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Overall Photos Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As we already mentioned, all AMP models are based on Seasonic's newest Focus Plus platform. The main PCB is compact but still has enough clearance between parts, to allow for proper airflow. The build quality is excellent, and all parts are carefully selected to offer the highest possible lifetime, without dramatically increasing the manufacturing cost.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Transient filter Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient filter is complete since it includes all necessary parts, along with a discharge IC for lower power losses on X caps.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bridge rectifiers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Both bridge rectifiers are cooled down by a small heat sink.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) APFC converter Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Right in front of the APFC converter's parts, we find the NTC thermistor with model number WMF21-5D-15M and its bypass relay. This specific thermistor has 5 Ohms resistance (+-20%) at 25 degrees Celsius, meaning that with this specific operating temperature, the inrush current at 230V can go up to 64.86 Amps (230V x 1.41 x 5 Ohm). Given the high 20% resistance tolerance, the inrush current with 230V can be as high as 81.075A, given that the thermistor's temperature doesn't go higher than 25 degrees Celsius.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Main FETs and primary transformer

Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The four primary FETs are arranged in a full-bridge topology. A resonant converter is also used, to restrict energy losses.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) 12V FETs and VRMs Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

All FETs that handle the +12V rail are installed on the solder side of the main PCB. The two heat sinks right above them, on the top side of the PCB, help in cooling down those FETs. Finally, the minor rails are handled by a couple of DC-DC converters.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Filtering caps Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The filtering caps are of good quality since most of them belong to mid and higher-end lines. Besides electrolytic caps, many polymers are also used.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) 5VSB Circuit Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB circuit uses an Excelliance standby PWM controller and the rectifier, on its secondary side, is an SBR.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7527V.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Modular board front Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There is space for much more polymer caps on the modular PCB, but this would increase the cost without reason since the ripple suppression is already quite good.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Soldering quality Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main PCB has good soldering quality.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cooling fan Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cooling fan is by Hong Hua, and it uses a fluid dynamic bearing. This is a good fan, which will live for quite long if you don't expose it to harsh conditions (40 degrees Celsius) for prolonged periods.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content