Phanteks AMP Series 650W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our sample has a difference in performance from the previous generation Focus unit with similar capacity. Normally it should achieve the same performance, at least, but as it seems, our sample is not among the good ones of its production batch. The performance difference with the EVGA 650 G3 and the Corsair RM650x is notable, as you can see.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a silent power supply, but still far away from the Corsair RM650x.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall efficiency is satisfactory, although at light loads there is room for improvement.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content