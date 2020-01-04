Trending

Phanteks AMP Series 650W Power Supply Review

The Phanteks AMP Series model with 650W capacity offers high enough performance and features quiet operation.

Phanteks AMP Series 650W
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Seasonic Focus GX-650

Corsair RM650x

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8

Results 1-8: Load Regulation

Image 2 of 8

Image 3 of 8

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8

Image 6 of 8

Image 7 of 8

Image 8 of 8

The load regulation is super-tight at +12V and tight at 5V and 3.3V. 

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7

Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time

Image 2 of 7

Image 3 of 7

Image 4 of 7

Image 5 of 7

Image 6 of 7

Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time is longer than 17ms, but the power-ok signal's hold-up time is a bit lower than 16ms, which is what the ATX spec requires. Nonetheless, this is due to the long delay.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2

Results 13-14: Inrush Current

Image 2 of 2

The inrush current readings are at normal levels, with both voltage inputs. 

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PH-P650G's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
13.567A2.009A1.995A0.980A64.92883.985%0<6.0 44.79°C0.961
12.147V4.978V3.307V5.103V77.309 40.15°C115.14V
28.111A3.016A2.995A1.179A129.41788.789%0<6.0 45.77°C0.982
12.146V4.974V3.305V5.090V145.758 40.51°C115.14V
313.050A3.522A3.480A1.379A194.52290.044%0<6.0 46.87°C0.987
12.147V4.971V3.303V5.077V216.029 40.86°C115.15V
417.990A4.027A3.997A1.580A259.74690.199%0<6.0 47.73°C0.989
12.148V4.968V3.301V5.065V287.971 41.40°C115.14V
522.596A5.037A5.003A1.782A325.05089.905%5558.4 42.53°C0.990
12.150V4.965V3.298V5.051V361.547 49.37°C115.14V
627.143A6.047A6.008A1.986A389.57189.336%5678.5 43.14°C0.990
12.149V4.962V3.296V5.037V436.074 50.33°C115.16V
731.746A7.061A7.015A2.190A454.89088.710%72112.1 43.42°C0.990
12.152V4.958V3.293V5.024V512.786 51.29°C115.14V
836.355A8.075A8.024A2.397A520.20287.961%114725.4 44.13°C0.991
12.152V4.955V3.290V5.008V591.399 52.69°C115.14V
941.378A8.584A8.514A2.401A585.13487.263%162433.1 44.42°C0.992
12.147V4.952V3.289V5.000V670.543 53.68°C115.14V
1046.144A9.093A9.034A3.014A649.98786.376%208041.3 45.69°C0.992
12.142V4.950V3.287V4.977V752.513 55.49°C115.13V
1151.491A9.098A9.037A3.019A714.81585.500%211942.2 46.60°C0.992
12.140V4.948V3.286V4.969V836.038 56.80°C115.12V
CL10.149A12.002A12.000A0.000A100.82484.397%0 <6.0 42.72°C0.977
12.175V4.960V3.290V5.100V119.464 49.14°C115.17V
CL254.017A1.003A0.998A1.000A668.96786.848%2105 41.3 45.70°C0.992
12.138V4.963V3.300V5.038V770.273 55.29°C115.12V

The passive operation lasts long, and the PSU doesn't have a problem operating under very high ambient temperatures. The PF readings are also high, with 115V input. 

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PH-P650G's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.194A0.502A0.481A0.195A19.58968.366%0<6.00.827
12.138V4.987V3.314V5.127V28.653115.23V
22.450A1.004A0.995A0.391A40.03579.531%0<6.00.927
12.139V4.980V3.310V5.120V50.339115.17V
33.632A1.507A1.480A0.587A59.49983.882%0<6.00.957
12.141V4.979V3.309V5.113V70.932115.19V
44.881A2.011A1.995A0.784A79.88886.352%0<6.00.968
12.144V4.978V3.308V5.106V92.514115.14V

We would like to see over 70% efficiency with 20W load, and above 80% with 40W. 

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
10.925A0.205A0.204A0.051A13.16858.493%0<6.00.767
12.115V4.991V3.318V5.130V22.512115.18V

With 2% of the PSU's max-rated-capacity load, the efficiency is low. 

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PH-P650G’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5

Results 15-18: Efficiency

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

The efficiency levels are not so high, in all load regions (super-light, light and normal).

5VSB Efficiency

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.100A0.51473.219%0.111
5.133V0.702115.17V
20.250A1.28375.872%0.225
5.129V1.691115.17V
30.550A2.81877.058%0.343
5.122V3.657115.17V
41.000A5.11377.212%0.420
5.112V6.622115.17V
51.500A7.65176.810%0.457
5.100V9.961115.17V
63.000A15.18475.524%0.499
5.061V20.105115.14V
Image 1 of 2

Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency

Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB rail is not efficient. Seasonic should fix this in an upcoming version of its Focus platform. 

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.113V4.992V3.318V5.133V 0.496
 9.222115.2V
Standby     0.008
     0.047115.2V
Image 1 of 2

Results 21-22: Vampire Power

Image 2 of 2

The vampire power is low with both voltage inputs. 

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile is relaxed, even at high operating temperatures. 

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.       

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Up to around 410W load at +12V, the PSU is dead silent. It needs more than 525W to enter the 30-35 dB(A) zone, and this for a short period. 

