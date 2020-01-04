Phanteks AMP Series 650W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation is super-tight at +12V and tight at 5V and 3.3V.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is longer than 17ms, but the power-ok signal's hold-up time is a bit lower than 16ms, which is what the ATX spec requires. Nonetheless, this is due to the long delay.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The inrush current readings are at normal levels, with both voltage inputs.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PH-P650G's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.567A 2.009A 1.995A 0.980A 64.928 83.985% 0 <6.0 44.79°C 0.961 12.147V 4.978V 3.307V 5.103V 77.309 40.15°C 115.14V 2 8.111A 3.016A 2.995A 1.179A 129.417 88.789% 0 <6.0 45.77°C 0.982 12.146V 4.974V 3.305V 5.090V 145.758 40.51°C 115.14V 3 13.050A 3.522A 3.480A 1.379A 194.522 90.044% 0 <6.0 46.87°C 0.987 12.147V 4.971V 3.303V 5.077V 216.029 40.86°C 115.15V 4 17.990A 4.027A 3.997A 1.580A 259.746 90.199% 0 <6.0 47.73°C 0.989 12.148V 4.968V 3.301V 5.065V 287.971 41.40°C 115.14V 5 22.596A 5.037A 5.003A 1.782A 325.050 89.905% 555 8.4 42.53°C 0.990 12.150V 4.965V 3.298V 5.051V 361.547 49.37°C 115.14V 6 27.143A 6.047A 6.008A 1.986A 389.571 89.336% 567 8.5 43.14°C 0.990 12.149V 4.962V 3.296V 5.037V 436.074 50.33°C 115.16V 7 31.746A 7.061A 7.015A 2.190A 454.890 88.710% 721 12.1 43.42°C 0.990 12.152V 4.958V 3.293V 5.024V 512.786 51.29°C 115.14V 8 36.355A 8.075A 8.024A 2.397A 520.202 87.961% 1147 25.4 44.13°C 0.991 12.152V 4.955V 3.290V 5.008V 591.399 52.69°C 115.14V 9 41.378A 8.584A 8.514A 2.401A 585.134 87.263% 1624 33.1 44.42°C 0.992 12.147V 4.952V 3.289V 5.000V 670.543 53.68°C 115.14V 10 46.144A 9.093A 9.034A 3.014A 649.987 86.376% 2080 41.3 45.69°C 0.992 12.142V 4.950V 3.287V 4.977V 752.513 55.49°C 115.13V 11 51.491A 9.098A 9.037A 3.019A 714.815 85.500% 2119 42.2 46.60°C 0.992 12.140V 4.948V 3.286V 4.969V 836.038 56.80°C 115.12V CL1 0.149A 12.002A 12.000A 0.000A 100.824 84.397% 0 <6.0 42.72°C 0.977 12.175V 4.960V 3.290V 5.100V 119.464 49.14°C 115.17V CL2 54.017A 1.003A 0.998A 1.000A 668.967 86.848% 2105 41.3 45.70°C 0.992 12.138V 4.963V 3.300V 5.038V 770.273 55.29°C 115.12V

The passive operation lasts long, and the PSU doesn't have a problem operating under very high ambient temperatures. The PF readings are also high, with 115V input.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PH-P650G's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.194A 0.502A 0.481A 0.195A 19.589 68.366% 0 <6.0 0.827 12.138V 4.987V 3.314V 5.127V 28.653 115.23V 2 2.450A 1.004A 0.995A 0.391A 40.035 79.531% 0 <6.0 0.927 12.139V 4.980V 3.310V 5.120V 50.339 115.17V 3 3.632A 1.507A 1.480A 0.587A 59.499 83.882% 0 <6.0 0.957 12.141V 4.979V 3.309V 5.113V 70.932 115.19V 4 4.881A 2.011A 1.995A 0.784A 79.888 86.352% 0 <6.0 0.968 12.144V 4.978V 3.308V 5.106V 92.514 115.14V

We would like to see over 70% efficiency with 20W load, and above 80% with 40W.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 0.925A 0.205A 0.204A 0.051A 13.168 58.493% 0 <6.0 0.767 12.115V 4.991V 3.318V 5.130V 22.512 115.18V

With 2% of the PSU's max-rated-capacity load, the efficiency is low.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PH-P650G’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

The efficiency levels are not so high, in all load regions (super-light, light and normal).

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.514 73.219% 0.111 5.133V 0.702 115.17V 2 0.250A 1.283 75.872% 0.225 5.129V 1.691 115.17V 3 0.550A 2.818 77.058% 0.343 5.122V 3.657 115.17V 4 1.000A 5.113 77.212% 0.420 5.112V 6.622 115.17V 5 1.500A 7.651 76.810% 0.457 5.100V 9.961 115.17V 6 3.000A 15.184 75.524% 0.499 5.061V 20.105 115.14V

The 5VSB rail is not efficient. Seasonic should fix this in an upcoming version of its Focus platform.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.113V 4.992V 3.318V 5.133V 0.496 9.222 115.2V Standby 0.008 0.047 115.2V

The vampire power is low with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan profile is relaxed, even at high operating temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

Up to around 410W load at +12V, the PSU is dead silent. It needs more than 525W to enter the 30-35 dB(A) zone, and this for a short period.

