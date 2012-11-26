Six Socket FM2 Motherboards For AMD's Trinity APUs

AMD's Answer To Ivy Bridge-Based Core i3

Once upon a time, processor reviews were simpler. Isolating x86 performance made it easy for us to draw comparisons. Today, though, we have on-board graphics, integrated memory controllers, and ISA extensions to look at. The benchmarks we run play a huge part in exposing the benefits of each piece of a modern host processor, and we're naturally very careful about testing as thoroughly as possible.

AMD's Trinity architecture received a lot of attention from us when it launched:

In those stories, we discovered that AMD's Piledriver-based modules are faster than their predecessors based on the Bulldozer architecture. But because AMD never released a Bulldozer-based APU, we also had to face the fact that, in some cases, older Llano-based parts were as quick or quicker. Hardly a reason to toss your old Socket FM1 motherboard and upgrade to Socket FM2, right?

Fortunately, the new APUs do manage to nudge graphics performance forward. And because AMD's on-die graphics engines are already significantly faster than Intel's best effort, the extra speed only served to hammer that point home.

And so, you're faced with an interesting conundrum. On one hand, we wouldn't mind a Trinity-based APU specifically for its 3D capabilities. On the other, we're still compelled to build with an add-in graphics card in mind. Really, then, the ideal customer for an APU is someone able to enjoy the cost savings of an A10 or A8, who won't be stymied by the chip's limitations, and who won't then go get frustrated and buy a discrete GPU. At that point, you're just watering down the platform's value and compounding its power consumption.

With that in mind, we're curious about AMD's latest driver optimizations. We also wonder if motherboard vendors have any graphics performance-optimizing tricks up their sleeves. So, rather than dropping some unrealistically-expensive discrete board into today's test beds, we're evaluating six Socket FM2-equipped platforms using an AMD A10-5800K operating all on its own.

Socket FM2 Motherboard Features ASRock FM2A85X Extreme6 Asus F2A85-V Pro ECS A85F2-A GOLDEN PCB Revision 1.04 1.01 1.0 Chipset AMD A85X FCH AMD A85X FCH AMD A85X FCH Voltage Regulator Ten Phases Eight Phases Five Phases BIOS P1.30 (10/12/2012) 5104 (09/14/2012) 10/12/12 100.0 MHz RCLK Variable Variable Variable Internal Interfaces PCIe 3.0 x16 None None None PCIe 2.0 x16 3 (x16/x0/x4 or x8/x8/x4) 3 (x16/x0/x4 or x8/x8/x4) 2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8) PCIe x1/x4 2/0 2/0 3/0 USB 2.0 3 (6-ports) 4 (8-ports) 3 (6-ports) USB 3.0 1 (2-ports) 1 (2-ports) 1 (2-ports) SATA 6.0 Gb/s 7 7 7 SATA 3.0 Gb/s None None None 4-Pin Fan 2 5 1 3-Pin Fan 4 None 2 FP-Audio 1 1 1 CD-Audio None None None S/PDIF I/O Output Only Output Only Output Only Internal Buttons PWR, RST BIOS Flash, MemOK, DirectKey None Diagnostics Panel Numeric None None Legacy Interfaces 2 x PCI, Serial 2 x PCI, Serial 2 x PCI, Serial I/O Panel Connectors P/S 2 1 1 None USB 3.0 4 4 4 USB 2.0 2 2 2 IEEE-1394 None None None Network 1 1 1 eSATA 1 1 1 CLR_CMOS Button Yes No Yes Digital Audio Out Optical Optical Optical Digital Audio In None None None Analog Audio 5 6 5 Video VGA, DVI-D, DisplayPort, HDMI HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, DVI-D VGA, DVI-D, DisplayPort, HDMI Other Devices None None None Mass Storage Controllers Chipset SATA 7 x SATA 6Gb/s 1 x eSATA 6Gb/s 7 x SATA 6Gb/s 1 x eSATA 6Gb/s 7 x SATA 6Gb/s 1 x eSATA 6Gb/s Chipset RAID Modes 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10, JBOD 0, 1, 5, 10 Add-In SATA None None None USB 3.0 ASM1042 PCIe (2-ports) A85X Integrated (4-ports) ASM1042 PCIe (2-ports) A85X Integrated (4-ports) ASM1042 PCIe (2-ports) A85X Integrated (4-ports) IEEE-1394 None None None Gigabit Ethernet Primary LAN RTL8111E PCIe RTL8111F PCIe RTL8111E PCIe Secondary LAN None None None Audio HD Audio Codec ALC898 ALC892 VT1819S DDL/DTS Connect Not Specified Not Specified Not Specified Warranty Three Years Three Years Three Years