Team Group Delta RGB DDR4-3000 16GB Review

Released around the time of X299 launch, Team Group’s initial RGB memory offering came with the caveat that the software needed to control its RGB functions wasn’t ready yet. Like some of its competitors, the firm relied on third-party software from Asus to update the RGB program. The software has since been updated at least twice, so that today we’re all ready to see what this second RGB model offers.

The Delta RGB DDR4-3000 is spec’d identically to the firm’s Night Hawk RGB, to the point that we think these are merely two styles of the same RAM. A second bite at the apple could be fortunate for Team Group if that’s the case, since that previous model reached mediocre O/C levels. DRAM overclocking is often hit or miss.

Some reviewers will inflate reviews with lengthy discussions on packaging, but that’s rarely needed and particularly unhelpful when the package is nothing more than a hinged clamshell sealed with a sticker. We like that we didn’t need to get out the scissors for this one.

A tiny installation manual is hidden behind one of the modules, which are differentiated from competing brands only in the shape of the heat spreaders and associated LED diffuser that extends overall height to 1.92” (49mm) and overall width to 5.75” (146mm). There are no fancy edge connectors for additional LED control since software does the work. Several sellers appear to be mistaking the R logo (for RGB) with the number two, as we’re finding Delta RGB modules referred to as “Delta II” all over the web, except at the Team Group website.

Those wraparound LED diffusers help to hide DIMM latches and spread the light across the entire top of the Delta RGB heat spreader, as shown in this cropped and resized promotional photo (courtesy: Team Group). There appears to be five LEDs beneath the diffusers, and various lighting profiles can address each of these individually for streaming/scrolling/color-chasing effects.

Now that Asus' Aura software is fully upgraded to support Team Group RGB, we’re able to sync it to any of our test motherboard’s lighting patterns without issue. Some of these are fun to play with, but I eventually reverted to the default Rainbow scheme.

Getting back to basics, Delta RGB is detected by XMP-enabled motherboards as DDR4-3000 at 16-18-18-38 primary timings, and will default to DDR4-2133 CAS 15 with XMP disabled. The 1.35V XMP voltage is required to support these modules at full rated performance levels.

Like its other memory, Delta RGB is covered by Team Group’s Lifetime Warranty.

RGB modules are usually more expensive than traditional memory, but we didn’t have many other 2x 8GB RGB kits to compare. Team Group’s Nighthawk RGB is up to the task, but that’s the same brand! G.Skill’s Trident Z RGB DDR4-3600 has twice as many modules of the same size, and Mushking’s Redline Ridgeback DDR4-3200 has the same number and size of modules as Team Group, but without RGB.

Our latest memory test system exploits the stability of Asus’ ROG Maximus IX Hero to leverage the strong overclocking capability of Intel’s Core i7-7700K and the graphics bottleneck-smashing MSI GTX 1080 Armor O/C. Though the test bed has been designed to eliminate bottlenecks, test software was chosen to indicate a real-world performance experience.



