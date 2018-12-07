Thermaltake Level 20 GT RGB Review

The Thermaltake Level 20 GT RGB is a great chassis that looks as good as it performs. But the $289 (£ 227.13) price will likely be the deciding factor for most people considering this case.

Features and Specifications

Thermaltake's Level 20 line of premium chassis were designed to celebrate the company's 20th anniversary. And based on our experience with the big-and-bold Level 20 GT, we can say that the company’s experience mostly shines through--much like the light from the case’s RGB fans through its four tempered-glass panels. This high-end case has sleek looks and nearly all of the features an enthusiast builder could ask for. We just wish the company had included a riser cable for vertically mounting the graphics card (especially given the $289 MSRP) and that the dust filters were easier to remove and clean.

Performance and options aside, this chassis' biggest selling point is its sophisticated styling and unique appearance. Even though looks are subjective, we think it is safe to say that the design of the Level 20 GT RGB will be the deciding factor more most, regardless of price. The Level 20 GT RGB incorporates the company's latest case innovations and features such as SyncALL, Tt's RGB Plus Ecosystem, Razer Chroma lighting support, rotatable PCI-E slots and more. Although most people won't use many of these built-in features, they are are certainly a welcome addition.

Specifications

Type Full-Tower ATX Motherboard Support Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX Dimensions (HxWxD) 22.9 x 11.6 x 23.3 inches (580 x 294 x 592 mm) Space Above Motherboard 3 inches (76.2mm) Card Length 12.2 / 16.1 inches (310 / 410mm) CPU Cooler Height 7.9 inches (200mm) Power Supply Length 8.7 inches (220mm) Weight 44.3 lbs (20.1kg) External Bays ✗ Internal Bays 7x 3.5 inches11x 2.5 inches (+ 4x converted from 3.5) Card Slots 8 horizontal Ports/Jacks 2x USB 3.0audio/mic jacks1x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Other Tempered glass panels on four sides Front Fans 2x 200mm Rear Fans 1x 140mm Top Fans ✗ Bottom Fans ✗ Side Fans ✗ Dampening ✗ Warranty 3 years parts and labor

Exterior

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Constructed of steel, plastic and tempered glass, the Thermaltake Level 20 GT RGB is rather large at 22.9 x 11.6 x 23.3 inches (580 x 294 x 592 mm) and weighs in at 44.3 pounds (20.1 kg).

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The entire front panel and the majority of the top panel are tempered glass attached to a plastic frame, with an air gap running along both sides. Just below both panels you will find built-in fan filters and mounting locations for up to three 120 / 140 mm or two 200 mm fans.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

At the leading edge of the top panel are two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports and a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C header on the right side. Headphone and microphone jacks, power and reset buttons and a hard drive activity light are on the left side.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The full-coverage tinted tempered glass side panels are held in place by a keyed locking latch mechanism. Turning the latch clockwise opens the side panels allowing each door to be lifted off the frame for easy access to your system components.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

In the rear of the chassis are eight standard expansion-card slots, an opening for a bottom-mounted PSU and an exhaust-fan mounting location that supports both 120 mm and 140 mm fans.

A large plastic mesh filter covering the majority of the bottom of the chassis is removable from the rear. The four round, rubber-coated feet keep the case just over 0.5 inches (13 mm) off the ground.

The fan-filtration system on the Level 20 GT RGB is effective but a serious pain in the butt when it comes time for cleaning. For the most part, cleaning and maintenance is best done with the entire panel removed.

Only after removing the top and front panels from the chassis can you gain access to the four screws (per panel) keeping the tempered glass panels attached to the plastic frame. With the TG panels out of the way, you now have the ability to wash these fan filters. Sure, you can wash both the top and front panels with the glass in place but, in this scenario, there is no way to dry the front side of the panel (which is actually where dust tends to accumulate), leading to unsightly water spots and streaks. The large removable filter on the bottom of the chassis can be slid out more easily for cleaning, but you’ll still need access to the back of your case to do so, which means you’ll probably have to move your rig to get access. The bottom filter should slide out from the front, particularly on a case this big.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

