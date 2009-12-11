Windows 7 And Windows Vista: Performance Compared

Benchmark Results: Application And Audio/Video Performance

Checking your system for viruses is faster if you execute the exact same scenario under Windows 7 as opposed to Vista. The process saves a few seconds on the new OS.

Adobe Photoshop filter applications and Fritz! 11 are very compute-intensive and hence don’t reveal noticeable differences between the two systems.

WinRAR is memory-sensitive, and for some reason it has significant advantages on Windows Vista over Windows 7. We checked system settings and repeated the test several times with the same results.

WinZIP shows less difference between the two Windows versions.

Audio/Video Benchmarks

The same applied to CPU-intensive audio or video transcoding: Windows Vista and Windows 7 deliver equal performance.