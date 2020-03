Benchmark Results: 3D Performance

The 3DMark Vantage CPU test returns better results on Windows 7.

In contrast, the GPU scores are identical.

The 3DMark Vantage score is slightly better on Windows 7, but the difference isn’t worth talking about.

Here’s a real life result: Far Cry runs faster on Windows 7. Keep in mind that all other hardware and software parameters remain unchanged.

The performance difference is significant in Left 4 Dead, where frame rates are much better when using Windows 7.