Windows 7 And Windows Vista: Performance Compared

Benchmark Results: SYSmark 2007 Preview

While some individual results vary, SYSmark 2007 with the latest 1.06 (patch 5) update runs best on Windows 7.

3D performance is a bit higher on Windows 7.

E-learning performance, which included Photoshop, Illustrator, Flash, and PowerPoint, is slightly better on Windows Vista.

The productivity test includes lots of Microsoft applications and WinZip to process files. This benchmark section runs clearly faster on Windows 7.

Video creation is significantly faster on Windows 7 than on Windows Vista.

Finally, the overall rating is glaringly in favor of Windows 7.