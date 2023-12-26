Microsoft tests a Windows 11 reinstallation method via Windows Update - faster than the current 'in-place upgrade' option

Microsoft will soon introduce a new built-in recovery system that allows you to reinstall or recover Windows 11 via Windows Update. It will do so without losing existing files. This new feature looks set to be called 'Fix Problems using Windows Update".

The headlining feature is currently just a placeholder option. This new setting can be found under 'Settings > System > Recovery' for Windows 11. Eligible Insider channels such as the Canary Channel can use the BETA version to repair their Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25905 OS. Microsoft mentioned this feature six months ago in its blog. However, placing this option in public Windows 11 test versions shows its near-readiness.

(Image credit: Microsoft Blog)

Until now, the best way one could reinstall or recover Windows 11 while retaining files was by using the 'in-place upgrade' option in Microsoft's Media Creation Tool. Though both options allow you to repair your operating system while keeping the files intact, the in-place upgrade is known to be a time-consuming process. Microsoft says in its blog that this new tool will make the process quicker, and can be useful in many instances.

'Fix Problems using Windows Update' might be integrated into the Windows 11 Moment 5 Update, which is expected to roll out in February 2024. Moment 5 will be a cumulative update typically rolled out via the Windows Update like the previous 'Moment' updates. It is also expected to be the last-minute update for Windows 11 in 2024, with a big update expected to roll out in 2025. That said, it will have a few QOL optimizations such as streamlining the usage of digital pens. Other features, like allowing certain built-in apps to be uninstallable (e.g. Edge and Cortana), will be limited to Windows 11 PCs in the European Economic Area.

