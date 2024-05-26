Windows 11 LTSC 2024 arrives making TPM and Secure Boot optional — lower storage requirements, too

Microsoft has published the system requirements for Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024, which recently started to roll out. The specification will help steer design decisions for upcoming devices and computers running Windows IoT Enterprise. Lowered minimum specifications, with TPM and Secure Boot optional, are among the most interesting aspects of this release.

Windows 11 IoT Enterprise is a full version of Windows Enterprise intended for fixed-purpose devices like ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, digital signage, kiosks, and industrial automation systems, among others. In other words, this version of Windows is not for your desktop or laptop computer, but rather for custom appliance-type devices you might encounter or use that need an operating system. However, the release may also be of interest to makers, modders, and tinkerers.

Microsoft offers two licensing channels for Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, a General Availability Channel (GAC) and the Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC.) The LTSC option provides a 10-year support lifecycle for these fixed-purpose devices in which there are unlikely to be any functionality changes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
System Requirements for Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024
Header Cell - Column 0 Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024Header Cell - Column 2
ComponentPreferred minimum requirementsOptional minimum requirements
Processor1 GHz, 2 cores1 GHz, 2 cores
System memory4GB2 GB
Storage size64GB16 GB
Storage typeSSDSSD, HDD, Hybrid Hard Drive, Flash
System firmwareUEFIBIOS
TPMTPM 2.0Optional
Secure BootEnabledOptional
DirectXDirectX 12DirectX 10 / none
Display9-inch diagonal, 720p HDCustom size / optional

What’s most notable about the system requirements for Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 is that it can run on computing devices with much less storage than is typically required, as little as 16GB. Moreover, the TPM and Secure Boot requirements are optional for this version. 

Additionally, Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC will support certain Qualcomm processors for the first time, in addition to AMD, Intel, and NXP processors. Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC included support for AMD, Intel, and NXP processors, but not Qualcomm. This new support is expected since Microsoft recently announced Surface laptops using the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Arm-based processor.

Finally, the DirectX and display requirements are more flexible. The IoT Enterprise versions can be installed with GPUs only supporting DirectX 10 or offering no DirectX support at all. These systems can also have custom-sized displays or no display at all. Typically, Windows 11 requires DirectX 12 support with a 720p HD display of at least 9 inches (diagonal).

These lower system requirements are possible because of the fixed-purpose nature of devices running Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC. Such devices typically run no more than five apps at a time, often only one application. Furthermore, Enterprise LTSC doesn’t have the breadth of security software and features of regular versions of Windows. It doesn’t need them, because Enterprise LTSC is intended for devices secured behind firewalls with little to no internet connectivity.

Jeff Butts
Freelance News Writer
  • Albert.Thomas
    "In other words, this version of Windows is not for your desktop or laptop computer, but rather for custom appliance-type devices you might encounter or use that need an operating system."

    And it's the only version of Windows that I am interested in, speaking as a consumer who is fed up with the crap that Microsoft is forcing down our throats with Windows 11 Home and Professional.
  • coromonadalix
    yeah light on ressources, and started services .... thats why you can run on low ram count

    This should be a real pc version, get rid of all the useless crap

    BUT SW side : as soon you install softs, they too crap windows ....
