HP reshuffles PC naming scheme, adds AI Helix logo branding, kills some old favorites

Hoping to simplify the ever-expanding world of the PC buyers' market, HP put out a press release disclosing its new Omni-, Elite-, and Pro- prefixed naming scheme across its entire line of laptop and desktop PCs. This new naming scheme is being introduced alongside HP's own AI PC logo dubbed an "AI Helix", and an even-odd numbering scheme with even numbers denoting PCs for commercial users and odd numbers denoting PCs for consumers.

Meanwhile, the "Ultra" naming is meant to denote "the most premium offerings or devices that redefine traditional form factors". Below, we've included some more official imagery and a table breaking down all the tiers established by HP's new PC branding scheme.

(Image credit: HP)

All New HP PC Models

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tiers HP Consumer Portfolio HP Commercial Portfolio U (Ultra) OmniBook Ultra, OmniStudio Ultra, OmniDesk Ultra EliteBook Ultra, EliteStudio Ultra, EliteDesk Ultra X OmniBook X, OmniStudio X, OmniDesk X EliteBook X, EliteStudio X, EliteDesk X 7 (Consumer)/8 (Commercial) OmniBook 7, OmniStudio 7, OmniDesk 7 EliteBook 7, EliteStudio 7, EliteDesk 7 5 (Consumer)/6 (Commercial) OmniBook 5, OmniStudio 5, OmniDesk 5 EliteBook 5, EliteStudio 5, EliteDesk 5 3 (Consumer)/4 (Commercial) OmniBook 3, OmniStudio 3, OmniDesk 3 ProDesk 4, ProStudio 4, ProBook 4 2 (Commercial Only) N/A ProDesk 2, ProStudio 2, ProBook 2

(Image credit: HP)

Besides the new PC branding, HP is also pushing the AI PC branding with its new AI Helix logo, pictured above. According to HP, this means "they are built with unique HP AI experiences, such as HP AI Companion and Poly Camera Pro", have an NPU capable of 40+ TOPs per second, have protection against "AI-generated threats", and a "next-gen OS", which we're pretty sure just means Windows 11.

As nice as it is for HP to put in this effort to streamline its branding and clarify its offerings a little better, it's difficult to ignore some of the more flowery language presented in the original release. When explaining the shape of its AI PC logo, HP claims it is "reminiscent of the structure of DNA, symbolizing our commitment to enable the DNA of AI into our devices. Just as DNA is at the core of life's evolution, we believe AI is the driving force behind technological advancements already enhancing human potential."

While that's mostly marketing speak, it's important to remember that as it currently stands, the greatest-scale applications of AI are being seen in "generative AI" which has rightfully drawn incredible scorn from skilled artists and laborers whose livelihoods are openly being targeted. Not that AI can't be used ethically or isn't cool, of course.