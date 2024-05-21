HP reshuffles PC naming scheme, adds AI Helix logo branding, kills some old favorites
Omni-, Elite-, and Pro- prefixed devices are on the way.
Hoping to simplify the ever-expanding world of the PC buyers' market, HP put out a press release disclosing its new Omni-, Elite-, and Pro- prefixed naming scheme across its entire line of laptop and desktop PCs. This new naming scheme is being introduced alongside HP's own AI PC logo dubbed an "AI Helix", and an even-odd numbering scheme with even numbers denoting PCs for commercial users and odd numbers denoting PCs for consumers.
Meanwhile, the "Ultra" naming is meant to denote "the most premium offerings or devices that redefine traditional form factors". Below, we've included some more official imagery and a table breaking down all the tiers established by HP's new PC branding scheme.
All New HP PC Models
|Tiers
|HP Consumer Portfolio
|HP Commercial Portfolio
|U (Ultra)
|OmniBook Ultra, OmniStudio Ultra, OmniDesk Ultra
|EliteBook Ultra, EliteStudio Ultra, EliteDesk Ultra
|X
|OmniBook X, OmniStudio X, OmniDesk X
|EliteBook X, EliteStudio X, EliteDesk X
|7 (Consumer)/8 (Commercial)
|OmniBook 7, OmniStudio 7, OmniDesk 7
|EliteBook 7, EliteStudio 7, EliteDesk 7
|5 (Consumer)/6 (Commercial)
|OmniBook 5, OmniStudio 5, OmniDesk 5
|EliteBook 5, EliteStudio 5, EliteDesk 5
|3 (Consumer)/4 (Commercial)
|OmniBook 3, OmniStudio 3, OmniDesk 3
|ProDesk 4, ProStudio 4, ProBook 4
|2 (Commercial Only)
|N/A
|ProDesk 2, ProStudio 2, ProBook 2
Besides the new PC branding, HP is also pushing the AI PC branding with its new AI Helix logo, pictured above. According to HP, this means "they are built with unique HP AI experiences, such as HP AI Companion and Poly Camera Pro", have an NPU capable of 40+ TOPs per second, have protection against "AI-generated threats", and a "next-gen OS", which we're pretty sure just means Windows 11.
As nice as it is for HP to put in this effort to streamline its branding and clarify its offerings a little better, it's difficult to ignore some of the more flowery language presented in the original release. When explaining the shape of its AI PC logo, HP claims it is "reminiscent of the structure of DNA, symbolizing our commitment to enable the DNA of AI into our devices. Just as DNA is at the core of life's evolution, we believe AI is the driving force behind technological advancements already enhancing human potential."
While that's mostly marketing speak, it's important to remember that as it currently stands, the greatest-scale applications of AI are being seen in "generative AI" which has rightfully drawn incredible scorn from skilled artists and laborers whose livelihoods are openly being targeted. Not that AI can't be used ethically or isn't cool, of course.
In fact, it seems your graph is already confused.
Unless the Elite series is supposed to go 2, 4, 5, 7?
U, X, 8, 6, 4 and 2. So instead of 7 and 5, it should be 8 and 6. Typo.
1. HP has now killed all its older consumer and commercial PC branding, ditching Spectre, Envy, Pavilion, and Dragonfly codenames, and few more in the list.
2. When it comes to the new branding, consumer PCs are now identified as OMNI, while business laptops are labeled as ELITE.
3. HP OMEN, will however, remain HP’s gaming brand for laptops and desktop PCs. This is important for gamers.
4. The shift in naming is obviously because of the advent of AI and new Copilot+ PCs. duh ! :rolleyes:
5. And since Omni prefix applies to all consumer laptops and desktops, while the Elite prefix applies to all commercial laptops. Laptops are now either dubbed as OmniBooks (consumer) or EliteBooks (commercial).
All-in-one PCs (AIOs) are now called OmniStudio or EliteStudio, and traditional desktop PCs are OmniDesk or EliteDesk.
6. The use of OmniBook resonates with PC nerds.
Created by Hewlett-Packard in 1993, OmniBooks were originally business laptops but discontinued in 2002 when HP acquired Compaq. However, the name is more than just a callback to HP’s OmniBook heyday; it also conveys an all-powerful image for its consumer PCs, specifically, this new era of AP PCs.