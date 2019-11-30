32GB Crucial Ballistix Sport LT 3200 MHz Kit for $125.99

Amazon has Crucial's 32GB Ballistix Sport LT 3200 MHz CL16 kit selling at $125.99, a savings of $23 over the normal MSRP.

The kit comes as two 16GB modules, and as we'd expect for a kit with such a low price point, it doesn't come with RGB lighting, although the nice black and red theme looks great on the aggressively-styled heatsinks.

Crucial Ballistix Sport LT 3200 MHz DDR4 Kit, was $148, now $125 The no-frills Ballistix sport gives you 32GB of fast ram that runs at DDR4-3200 with 16-18-18 CAS settings. View Deal

The DDR4-3200 kit supports both XMP 2.0 for Intel systems, and is certified for use with AMD Ryzen systems as well. CAS timings come in at 16-18-18-36, and you'll need to set the voltage to 1.35V. Crucial covers the modules with a limited lifetime warranty.

