Big-Screen QHD, 1080p Price: Get this 75Hz 32-Inch AOC Monitor for Just $170

The AOC Q3279VWFD8 may look unassuming but if you’re after a big-screen monitor deal this Cyber Monday, this 31.5-inch IPS panel is tough to beat. The AOC Q3279VWFD8 is on sale for $169.99 at Best Buy, down from $329.99. It sports 2K/QHD resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync support.

Connectivity is ample, with HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort and VGA ports. There’s no mention of speakers, so you’ll have to bring your own. But built-in monitor speakers are almost always bad anyway.

AOC Q3279VWFD8: was $329.99, now $169.99 @ Best Buy

View Deal

AOC lists the response time of this monitor at 5ms, which means it might not be the best option for serious competitive MOBA and FPS gamers. But really, if your skills are that good, you should probably opt for a high-refresh panel anyway. This monitor should suit most gamers and productivity users well.