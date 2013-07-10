DeepCool Reveals GamerStorm Lucifer CPU Heatsink

DeepCool has released a new CPU cooler that is named Lucifer, which makes up part of the GamerStorm series. The tower-style cooler measures 140 x 110 mm and is 163 mm tall. Adding a fan will make it 26 mm thicker, resulting in the unit weighing 1.1 kg.
The unit's main cooling assembly is made with a large array of aluminum fins through which users will find a total of six 6 mm thick nickel-plated copper heat pipes. These heat pipes take the heat from a nickel-plated copper base. Lucifer's fan is rather demonic. It measures 140 mm, can spin at speeds between 700 and 1400 RPM while being PWM controlled, and will push up to 81.33 CFM of air at its maximum speed. When running at just 700 RPM it will make 17.8 dBA of noise, while it might get as loud as 31.1 dBA when running at full speed.
Sadly, it remains unknown whether you will actually be able to purchase the DeepCool GamerStorm Lucifer, since word has it that it will only be released in the Greater China region. There was no word on pricing or availability either.
the area before the indentation remains cool and gets a lot of airflow, then the area after the indent (where the fins get wider again) they remain how and get very little airflow from the fan)
Using tape to make a box to even out the width of the cooler and box in the gaps for force all of the air to go through the length of fins dropped my CPU temperature by about 10-12C over what the heatsink can already do on it's default config.
It's about the only way they can try to make a design that stands apart from the competition. I used to have a Titan that had a pretty and puffy sticker that went on the top fin, but that sucker started peeling in no time. In addition to standing out, I wonder if they just decide on a design and start chopping off sections of the fin shape, or do serious testing to determine what is lost in performance, as you have stated, and what is gained in terms of reducing overall weight and material costs. Things that make you go "Hmmm..."
'The somewhat "H"-shaped fins of the cooler have jagged edges to increase turbulence, and with it, heat dissipation.'
