DeepCool Reveals GamerStorm Lucifer CPU Heatsink

DeepCool has released a new CPU cooler that is named Lucifer, which makes up part of the GamerStorm series. The tower-style cooler measures 140 x 110 mm and is 163 mm tall. Adding a fan will make it 26 mm thicker, resulting in the unit weighing 1.1 kg.

The unit's main cooling assembly is made with a large array of aluminum fins through which users will find a total of six 6 mm thick nickel-plated copper heat pipes. These heat pipes take the heat from a nickel-plated copper base. Lucifer's fan is rather demonic. It measures 140 mm, can spin at speeds between 700 and 1400 RPM while being PWM controlled, and will push up to 81.33 CFM of air at its maximum speed. When running at just 700 RPM it will make 17.8 dBA of noise, while it might get as loud as 31.1 dBA when running at full speed.

Sadly, it remains unknown whether you will actually be able to purchase the DeepCool GamerStorm Lucifer, since word has it that it will only be released in the Greater China region. There was no word on pricing or availability either.