Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (OEM) Specs Surface

Nvidia quietly released the GeForce GTX 660 GPU for OEM use. Is this signs of what to come with the Retail Version?

With the recent release of the GeForce GTX 660 Ti, Nvidia quietly released its GeForce GTX 660 for OEM use only. The graphics card bares similar specifications as its bigger brother the GTX 660 Ti, which might be signs of what is to come if a retail version is released. However, take that with a "grain of salt", as Nvidia has in the past changed specifications from OEM version to retail version, such as different clock speeds or CUDA cores.

GeForce GTX 660 (OEM)

Taking a look at the GTX 660 OEM specs, we see it's based on the same GK104 silicon as the GTX 660 Ti with two SMX units disabled, resulting in 1,156 CUDA cores and 96 texture units. The GPU core is clocked at 823 MHz (888 MHz GPU Boost), which is about 10 percent lower than the GTX 660 Ti. The memory is clocked at 5.80 Gbps GDDR5, with a 192-bit memory bus width. The GTX 660 OEM offers memory options of 1.5 GB and 3 GB compared to the GTX 660 Ti's 2 GB configuration. With the decrease in specifications, we see that the GTX 660 OEM only requires one PCIe power connector and a maximum power requirement of 130 W. The other specifications are consistent with the GTX 660 Ti and the other members of the Kepler-based GPUs. With its specifications, it should put the performance of the GTX 660 OEM around about 70 to 80 percent of the GTX 660 Ti.

38 Comments Comment from the forums
  • evan1715 23 August 2012 23:06
    weak
  • vitornob 23 August 2012 23:15
    evan1715weak
    Far from weak. Maybe it's on par with the last generation GTX 580. Anyway, Only one pin PCIe power connector is great!
  • bustapr 23 August 2012 23:21
    i was under the impression that nvidia had already released the 660. quite confused with their naming tactics. why release an upgraded version of a card before the original card is released?
  • Chairman Ray 23 August 2012 23:27
    Hoping this card will be around $250. Can't wait for benchmarks
  • rohitbaran 23 August 2012 23:34
    chairman rayHoping this card will be around $250. Can't wait for benchmarksIf it is OEM, will it be available in the retail at all?
  • Zagen30 23 August 2012 23:34
    bustapri was under the impression that nvidia had already released the 660. quite confused with their naming tactics. why release an upgraded version of a card before the original card is released?
    It's not that complicated. 660 Ti > 660 vanilla. If you thought this was bad, you must not have been gaming during the 7000/8000/9000 era, where you'd be trying to choose between the 8800 GS, 8800 GT, 8800 GTS (three different models under one name!), 8800 GTX, and 8800 Ultra. I wouldn't mind if they dropped the Ti suffix and renamed one of the two (e.g. GTX 660 -> 655, 660 Ti -> 660), but the x60 is the only one they're currently using suffixes on.
  • sheepsnowadays 23 August 2012 23:39
    Whats with Nvidia and the 192 bit bus? Step up already, my 6850 from 2 years ago has a 256 bit bus
  • frappes 23 August 2012 23:40
    OEM only? Nvidia needs more diversity. They offer low-end and high-end cards. What about midrange? The $100-$200 range? The $100-$200 range is stagnating. Nvidia needs to make a competitor to the 7850. Not everyone wants to pay $300+ for a card.
  • technoholic 23 August 2012 23:55
    Now this card can be a price/performance king if they don't make the same mistake that they did with the bigger brother: bad pricing
  • horaciopz 24 August 2012 00:04
    Shouldnt be called GTX 650ti ?
