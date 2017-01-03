Acer Updates Aspire V Notebooks, New Aspire VX 15 With GTX 1050Ti/1050 Graphics

Acer is among the long list of companies debuting products with the new mobile GTX 1050 Ti and 1050 graphics modules, and the company didn’t just update one of its previously-available models, it also debuted a brand-new laptop that offers both of the new desktop-class GPUs.

Aspire V Nitro Black Edition, Upgraded

The new Aspire V Nitro notebooks come in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch models, and similar to its original design, the updated Black Edition laptops are loaded with USB Type-C ports that support video output and Thunder Bolt 3 data rates up to 40 Gbps in addition to the signature red LED-illuminated hinge and support for NVMe SSDs (M.2).

Both of the new Nitro Black notebooks can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor and up to 16GB of DDR4 out of the box. The Aspire V is upgradable to a maximum of 32GB (2 x 16GB), but Acer is only willing to get you halfway to that limit, offering up to a single 16GB memory module. Consumers also get the choice between a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 graphics module or the new GTX 1050 Ti, in addition to 1080p and 4K display options.

The Aspire V 17 Nitro Black Edition offers an optional Tobii eye-tracking sensor bar, which is integrated in the hinge of the notebook, similar to other laptop manufacturers that have adopted the eye-tracking technology as a premium (or, sometimes, standard) feature.

The new Aspire V Nitro Black Edition notebooks feature Acer’s AeroBlade metal fan to cool the components, and users can manually adjust the laptop’s fan speeds with the company’s Coolboost technology. The Aspire V Nitro Black Edition laptops are also resilient to dirt with its DustDefender reverse-rotation high-speed fans.

We can expect to see the Acer Aspire V Nitro Black Edition notebooks make their North American debut this February, with the Aspire V 15 starting at $1,199 and the Aspire V 17 starting at $1,399.

Acer Laptop Aspire V 15 Nitro Black Edition Aspire V 17 Nitro Black Edition Processor Up to Intel Core i7-7700HQ Memory Up to 16GB DDR4 (32GB Max) Graphics Options - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Display Up to 3840 x 2160 IPS Display Size 15.6” 17.3” Starting MSRP $1,199 $1,399

The Aspire VX 15

Acer also revealed an all-new Aspire laptop: the VX 15. Similar to the Aspire V Nitro Black notebooks, the Aspire VX 15 can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, and Acer will load up to 16GB of memory, despite the 32GB maximum capacity. Graphics options include the freshly-minted GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and 1050, placing the performance and price at a decidedly mainstream level.

The black and red-accented chassis sports a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display, and a red LED-backlit keyboard gives it a prototypical gaming look. Storage is “provided by a 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD,” according to Acer’s press release. However, we aren’t sure if this is a static configuration or simply the maximum capacity, and further details--including the SSD form factor and interface--are currently unavailable. (We’ll be sure to inquire about this when we see Acer in Las Vegas).

The Acer Aspire VX 15 will be available this January and starts at $799.