Grab Acer's 144Hz, Curved Monitor for Just $161

Any kind of serious gaming monitor needs a high refresh rate, but most of the time, you have to spend north of $200 to get that kind of speed. This holiday season, we've seen some sweet deals on screens that offer 144 Hz or more. And for the next two days, you can get Acer's ED242QR, which has that high refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support and a curved display for just $161 on Newegg.

This 23.6-inch monitor normally goes for $229, but right now Newegg has it for $179 and, when you apply coupon code EMCEERW45, the price drops to a mere $161.99. In addition to its curved form factor and high-refresh rate the ED242QR also sports a VA panel, which promises to cover 84 percent of the NTSC color gamut.

Most monitors in this price range use standard TN panels that don't have as good contrast and color as VA panels. Dell's 27-inch 2719HGF is on a similar sale right now, but it uses TN technology and isn't curved.

In addition to its 144 Hz refresh rate, the Acer ED242OR promises a 4 ms response time. It has HDMI, DVI and DisplayPort connections.