This giant 39-inch LG Ultragear WQHD curved gaming monitor is only $999 at Amazon

Getting a high-quality monitor can make a difference in gaming and anything media-related. Finding one at a reasonable rate is even better, and today, we've got a deal that should satisfy the pickiest of gamers with an eye for quality who don't want to overspend. Over at Amazon, you can find the 39-inch curved LG 39GS95QE Ultragear WQHD gaming monitor for $999, the lowest price to date.

This enormous gaming monitor comes with plenty of high-quality specs to get excited about, like its VESA Display HDR True Black 400 certification, which guarantees a drastic level of contrast. It usually costs around $1,499, so today's discount saves over 30% off the asking rate.

LG Ultragear OLED WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor: now $999 at Amazon (was $1499)

The LG Ultragear 39GS95QE features a 39-inch OLED panel with a dense, WQHD resolution. It's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified, and video input is available via HDMI and DisplayPort.

The LG Ultragear 39GS95QE has a 39-inch OLED panel with a WQHD resolution measuring up to 3440 x 1440px. It can reach a maximum refresh rate of 4 Hz, while the response time can be as low as 0.03 ms.

According to LG, the monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified for its performance. It covers 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is illuminated by a maximum brightness of 275 nits. You've got both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to use, as well as a 3.5mm jack for audio devices. The purchase is supported by LG's 2-year warranty and Amazon's 30-day return policy.