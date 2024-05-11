This giant 39-inch LG Ultragear WQHD curved gaming monitor is only $999 at Amazon

Getting a high-quality monitor can make a difference in gaming and anything media-related. Finding one at a reasonable rate is even better, and today, we've got a deal that should satisfy the pickiest of gamers with an eye for quality who don't want to overspend. Over at Amazon, you can find the 39-inch curved LG 39GS95QE Ultragear WQHD gaming monitor for $999, the lowest price to date.
This enormous gaming monitor comes with plenty of high-quality specs to get excited about, like its VESA Display HDR True Black 400 certification, which guarantees a drastic level of contrast. It usually costs around $1,499, so today's discount saves over 30% off the asking rate.
LG Ultragear OLED WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor: now $999 at Amazon (was $1499)
The LG Ultragear 39GS95QE features a 39-inch OLED panel with a dense, WQHD resolution. It's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified, and video input is available via HDMI and DisplayPort.
The LG Ultragear 39GS95QE has a 39-inch OLED panel with a WQHD resolution measuring up to 3440 x 1440px. It can reach a maximum refresh rate of 4 Hz, while the response time can be as low as 0.03 ms.
According to LG, the monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified for its performance. It covers 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is illuminated by a maximum brightness of 275 nits. You've got both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to use, as well as a 3.5mm jack for audio devices. The purchase is supported by LG's 2-year warranty and Amazon's 30-day return policy.
Visit the LG Ultragear OLED WQHD curved gaming monitor product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Ash Hill is a Freelance News and Features Writer with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.