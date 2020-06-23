Acer Swift 5 Will Get Intel’s Tiger Lake CPU in October

Acer is refreshing its Swift 5 with Intel’s Tiger Lake processors and integrated Xe graphics. The new laptop will come out in North America in October, starting at $999.99 (as well as €1,099 in Europe and RMB 6,999 in China).

The company didn’t use Tiger Lake by name in its announcement, but Acer mentioned “next-gen Intel Core processors with powerful integrated graphics based on Intel’s new Xe architecture.”

Acer Swift 5 Specs

CPU Next-gen Intel Core Graphics Integrated Intel Xe, optional Nvidia GeForce MX350 RAM Up to 16GB LPDD4X Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Display 14-inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS Battery 56 Wh Weight 2.2 pounds (998g) Starting Price $999.99 ( €1,099)

We’re light on details. For instance, we don’t have a processor model number for the upcoming Swift 5. We do know that the clamshell will use Xe integrated graphics with an option for Nvidia’s GeForce MX350 discrete mobile graphics card. Acer will offer the Swift 5 with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. It will boast a 14-inch display with 1080p resolution, thin bezels and a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

This model will come in two colors: mist green and safari gold, though it’s unclear if both colors will make it to North America. The chassis is metal and measures 0.6 inch thick. It’s taking a page that Asus wrote with its ZenBook line by adding an ergonomic hinge that lifts up the keyboard when the display is opened. Acer claims this will also allow for better thermals.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer is announcing the Swift 5 among a global pandemic and pushing Corning’s antimicrobial Gorilla Glass as a feature. There will also be options to put that coating on the keyboard and every part of the device.

Ports are Thunderbolt, USB Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen 2. There’s a fingerprint reader to log in with Windows Hello.

This is the first Tiger Lake laptop we’ve seen officially announced, so we’re looking forward to testing Acer’s latest when it shows up this fall.