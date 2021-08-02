Alienware's RTX 3080-Equipped Aurora R12 Drops to Its Lowest Price Ever

RTX 3080 gaming PC deals are rare, but when they happen, they don’t stick around for long! Dell has just dropped such a deal, so if you’ve been looking for a powerhouse of a setup, now’s a good time to buy.

At Dell, the Alienware Aurora R12 with RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Intel Core i7 is down to $2,155.99 — a $334 price cut.

Alienware Aurora R12: was $2,489.99, now $2,155.99 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R12 features an Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200RPM HDD.View Deal

While we haven’t gone hands-on with this specific model, we did review the Alienware Aurora R11 , which shares a lot of similarities both in design and functionality.

From the modern, stylish chassis that is easy to open, to the minimal bloatware and strong gaming performance, there’s a lot to love here.

Plus, the liquid cooling on the CPU keeps things running at an optimal temperature. So, if you’re on the lookout to level up your home gaming rig, this is a great choice.