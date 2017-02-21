AltspaceVR Is Coming To Daydream View On February 23

AltspaceVR announced support for another platform. The virtual reality (VR) social experience is already available on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Samsung Gear VR, as well as PC and Mac in “desktop mode.” Now you can add Google Daydream to the list of devices that offer access to the company's multi-user virtual spaces, where you can socialize and interact with other people from around the world.

The first members of AltspaceVR connected to the platform with Oculus developer kit hardware. Since then, AltspaceVR has added support for the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Gear VR head mounted displays. The software supports seated, standing, and room-scale configurations, and adapts to the hardware you use. AltspaceVR supports gamepad, motion controller, and Leap Motion input, as well as the Perception Neuron mo-cap system.

“We are excited about serving Daydream customers, which could number in the tens of millions by the end of the year,” said Eric Romo, founder and CEO of AltspaceVR. “We are looking forward to providing them with the wide range of activities and events that are available in AltspaceVR, and connecting them with their friends on other platforms.”

AltspaceVR offers a wide range of activities for its users. The company regularly hosts scheduled events such as amateur comedy nights and talent shows. AltspaceVR also plays host to unlimited-seating celebrity events, such as concerts with Reggie Watts, and the company runs frequent replays of live events thanks to its VR Capture technology. AltspaceVR even offers VR board games nights, where you can play Boss Monster or Dungeons & Dragons.

AltspaceVR plans to release the AltspaceVR Daydream app to the Daydream and Google Play stores on February 23.