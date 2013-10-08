Trending

AMD Radeon R9 290 and R9 290X Specs Revealed

Final specs for AMD's newest cards have been leaked ahead of schedule.

Ever since AMD announced its new Hawaii generation of GPUs, the leaks about the new cards have been pretty regular. Last week we heard about the release dates as well as the price for the R9 290X. Now, we've got supposed full specs for the R9 290 and the R9 290X thanks to online leaks.

 

TechPowerUp reports that Japanese retailers have leaked the specs for the high-end R9 290X and its little brother, the R9 290. As far as the 290X is concerned, you're looking at 2,816 stream processors, up to 1GHz engine clock, 5.6 TFLOPS compute performance, 4 GB GDDR5 / 512-bit memory config, 5.0 Gbps memory speed, 1 x 6-pin and 1 x 8-pin power connectors, PCI-E 3.0, AMD TrueAudio Technology, and DirectX 11.2, OpenGL 4.3 and Mantle support. The R9 290 boasts 2,560 stream processors, up to 947 MHz engine clock, 4.9 TFLOPS compute performance, 4 GB GDDR5 / 512-bit memory configuration, 1 x 6-pin and 1 x 8-pin power connectors, PCI-E 3.0, AMD's TrueAudio Technology, and DirectX 11.2, OpenGL 4.3, and Mantle support.

Newegg last week priced AMD's upcoming Radeon R9 290X at $729.99 before tax, though official pricing and release dates are not yet known. If you missed out on our coverage of AMD's GPU14 Tech Day, hit up our recap here, watch the full presentation here, or scroll through our live blog for the most important moments.

  • Warsaw 08 October 2013 01:53
    The specs are awesome....the price, not so much =/. Really looking forward to the new cards though, too bad haven't heard much on the dual gpu version yet.
  • rolli59 08 October 2013 02:02
    Looking good, now all we need is release and benchmarks so we know how they deal with the competition.
  • gsxrme 08 October 2013 02:04
    *cross fingers* for no shitty un-optimized drivers. I'll wait for the GK110 2880 cuda core GPU to release, ya that's right a fully unlocked GK110 and with AMD having something on the table we won't have to get raped by Nvidia anymore.
  • iamtheking123 08 October 2013 02:27
    $730 would put it up against a 780 Lightning, which is known to be pretty much as fast as a Titan.
  • dozerman 08 October 2013 02:31
    Amazing. I'm especially interested in those flops. Right now, my setup barley pushes a teraflops. As soon as I can ditch that CUDA only render of mine, the sooner I can go from three hours to forty minutes per frame.
  • 17seconds 08 October 2013 02:45
    So does AMD have it's true next generation waiting in the wings for 2014? It seems like these are just matching the two year old Kepler's with updated Tahiti architecture. With Maxwell on the way in early 2014, it seems like AMD will be back in a distant second place for quite some time after that.
  • joaompp 08 October 2013 03:06
    All those specs sure are nice, but it doesn't mean dog poop without the benchmarks to back it up.
  • eodeo 08 October 2013 03:22
    So about the same time PS4/Xbox 1 are released PC will get GPUs that are more than 2x faster than the console counterparts.

    Talk about obsolete on arrival...
  • Yuka 08 October 2013 03:24
    Make it $650 AMD and you'll win this round by a long shot.

    Unless nVidia is willing to play ball and lowers their line up prices as well.

    Cheers!
  • ShadyHamster 08 October 2013 03:42
    What you have to remember is that $729 price tag is for the limited edition BF4 pack, expect the regular packaged card to be a little cheaper.
