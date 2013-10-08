AMD Radeon R9 290 and R9 290X Specs Revealed

Ever since AMD announced its new Hawaii generation of GPUs, the leaks about the new cards have been pretty regular. Last week we heard about the release dates as well as the price for the R9 290X. Now, we've got supposed full specs for the R9 290 and the R9 290X thanks to online leaks.

TechPowerUp reports that Japanese retailers have leaked the specs for the high-end R9 290X and its little brother, the R9 290. As far as the 290X is concerned, you're looking at 2,816 stream processors, up to 1GHz engine clock, 5.6 TFLOPS compute performance, 4 GB GDDR5 / 512-bit memory config, 5.0 Gbps memory speed, 1 x 6-pin and 1 x 8-pin power connectors, PCI-E 3.0, AMD TrueAudio Technology, and DirectX 11.2, OpenGL 4.3 and Mantle support. The R9 290 boasts 2,560 stream processors, up to 947 MHz engine clock, 4.9 TFLOPS compute performance, 4 GB GDDR5 / 512-bit memory configuration, 1 x 6-pin and 1 x 8-pin power connectors, PCI-E 3.0, AMD's TrueAudio Technology, and DirectX 11.2, OpenGL 4.3, and Mantle support.

Newegg last week priced AMD's upcoming Radeon R9 290X at $729.99 before tax, though official pricing and release dates are not yet known. If you missed out on our coverage of AMD's GPU14 Tech Day, hit up our recap here, watch the full presentation here, or scroll through our live blog for the most important moments.

