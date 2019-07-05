Trending

Confirmed: AMD’s Navi RX 5700 Graphics Cards Will Be Cheaper Than We Thought

Updated 7/5/2019, 5pm Eastern: AMD has confirmed to us via email that its upcoming Navi RX 5700 XT, RX 5700, and RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition graphics cards  are indeed getting pre-launch price cuts of between $30 and $50, as VideoCardz reported earlier. 

In the email, the company also seems to acknowledge that Nvidia’s Super cards are the impetus for the change, while simultaneously putting a positive spin on the whole thing:

AMD is focused on providing gamers with amazing experiences and access to the very best gaming technology at attractive price points. As you have seen, competition is heating up in the GPU market. We embrace competition, which drives innovation to the benefit of gamers. In that spirit, we are updating the pricing of our Radeon RX 5700 Series graphics cards. The revised pricing is as follows:

50th Anniversary Edition AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card -- $449 USD SEP

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card -- $399 USD SEP

AMD Radeon RX 5700 graphics card -- $349 USD SEP

Original article, 7/5/2019, 11am Eastern:

Two anonymous sources have reportedly told VideoCardz that AMD is cutting the prices for its upcoming Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 gaming graphics cards before their official launch on July 7.

(Image credit: AMD)

In June, AMD announced that the Navi-powered Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 would debut with price tags of $449 and $379, respectively. The Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition was expected to cost $499.

But today's report claims that upon launch, the Radeon RX 5700 XT will actually cost $399, the Radeon RX 5700 will be $349, and the Anniversary Edition card will go for $449.

VideoCardz has been spot on in the past, but without any official word from AMD we can't be sure of the pricing. If correct, however, here's how the new AMD graphics cards would stack up price-wise against the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2060 Super graphics cards launched this week 

ModelPrice
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super$499
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070$499
AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition$449*
AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT$399*
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super$399
AMD Radeon RX 5700$349*
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060$349

*Not confirmed

The new pricing looks even more competitive than before. The Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 would cost the same as the RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2060, respectively. When AMD announced the Radeon RX 5000 series, the chipmaker claimed that its Radeon RX 5700 XT is faster than the RTX 2070. Since the RTX 2060 Super falls behind the RTX 2070, the Radeon RX 5700 XT should be even more appealing.

The Radeon RX 5700, which is set to take on the RTX 2060, would be identical in price, according to VideoCardz, therefore its success would depend on whether its performance is enough to win consumers.

