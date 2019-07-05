Confirmed: AMD’s Navi RX 5700 Graphics Cards Will Be Cheaper Than We Thought

Updated 7/5/2019, 5pm Eastern: AMD has confirmed to us via email that its upcoming Navi RX 5700 XT, RX 5700, and RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition graphics cards are indeed getting pre-launch price cuts of between $30 and $50, as VideoCardz reported earlier.
In the email, the company also seems to acknowledge that Nvidia’s Super cards are the impetus for the change, while simultaneously putting a positive spin on the whole thing:
AMD is focused on providing gamers with amazing experiences and access to the very best gaming technology at attractive price points. As you have seen, competition is heating up in the GPU market. We embrace competition, which drives innovation to the benefit of gamers. In that spirit, we are updating the pricing of our Radeon RX 5700 Series graphics cards. The revised pricing is as follows:
50th Anniversary Edition AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card -- $449 USD SEP
AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card -- $399 USD SEP
AMD Radeon RX 5700 graphics card -- $349 USD SEP
Original article, 7/5/2019, 11am Eastern:
Two anonymous sources have reportedly told VideoCardz that AMD is cutting the prices for its upcoming Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 gaming graphics cards before their official launch on July 7.
In June, AMD announced that the Navi-powered Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 would debut with price tags of $449 and $379, respectively. The Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition was expected to cost $499.
But today's report claims that upon launch, the Radeon RX 5700 XT will actually cost $399, the Radeon RX 5700 will be $349, and the Anniversary Edition card will go for $449.
VideoCardz has been spot on in the past, but without any official word from AMD we can't be sure of the pricing. If correct, however, here's how the new AMD graphics cards would stack up price-wise against the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2060 Super graphics cards launched this week
|Model
|Price
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super
|$499
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070
|$499
|AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition
|$449*
|AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
|$399*
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super
|$399
|AMD Radeon RX 5700
|$349*
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
|$349
*Not confirmed
The new pricing looks even more competitive than before. The Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 would cost the same as the RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2060, respectively. When AMD announced the Radeon RX 5000 series, the chipmaker claimed that its Radeon RX 5700 XT is faster than the RTX 2070. Since the RTX 2060 Super falls behind the RTX 2070, the Radeon RX 5700 XT should be even more appealing.
The Radeon RX 5700, which is set to take on the RTX 2060, would be identical in price, according to VideoCardz, therefore its success would depend on whether its performance is enough to win consumers.
AMD in-turn lowers it's price/performance points to match.
...shocker....
Nvidia has been without real competition in their Turing cards, so they're pushing prices as high as the market will tolerate. Once competition (eminently) appears, they can lower pricing without much pain. AMD, having less market share than Nvidia, and being behind on power consumption, needs to always sit below Nvidia on the price/performance curve, or they won't sell any product. Therefore, AMD looks to Nvidia to set GPU costs, and has to conform to that structure at slightly lower pricing.
nVidia launches ungimped version, makes sure reviews are out before AMD to steal the thunder
AMD You just activated my trap card. PRICEWAR!
AMD should spend less effort on repeatedly shuffling its GPU brands to get people confused about the product stacks and pricing structures so it can attempt to raise prices some more without people raising hell over it and focus on actually getting people to buy its stuff.
What are you basing that on? If it edges out the same-priced 2060 Super (which already is a MUCH better value than the old 2060) then I'd say the price is good. IF - as in, waiting for the reviewseses.
In the business of selling widgets, what makes it a win or loss depends quite a bit on how many widgets you sell. Obviously that is going to be heavily influenced by price and performance, but my point is that whether or not this is a "win" for AMD is something that remains to be seen.
Reviewers review products at launch only once. If the launch reviews say the pricing to performance and features makes no sense, your launch is f'd and your sales will suffer. AMD messed up pricing on the RX570/580, now it is struggling to get rid of them for $120-180 including free games or Xbox pass bundle that make the GPU itself nearly free if you care about the addons. AMD is practically writing those GPUs off at this point. If AMD messes up Navi's pricing, something similar may happen again.
Nvidia's "stronger brand" isn't really as massive of a deal as you imply. Intel had an overwhelmingly strong brand pre-Ryzen (and they still do) - before Zen landed everybody and their mother recommended Intel everywhere but the lowest end. AMD's CPUs were even less popular than their GPUs are now. Ryzen's strong performance per dollar (despite not generally seizing the crown in the first two go-arounds) and positive reviews allowed them to turn it around. Much like Intel, Nvidia's name absolutely buys them a premium, but only to a point.
So that goes back to pricing vs performance... as we have no performance data, your opinion isn't grounded in hard data. If they offer better performance for the money, they'll get positive reviews, and they'll be OK. If they don't, they either cut price fast and promote hard, or suffer. But again, there's no way to know what the correct price IS, without first knowing performance across a broad swath of games.
As far as prices are concerned, they are way too effin' high on both sides as far as I am concerned. I want the mid-range back to $200-250.
Agreed. The midrange has shifted upwards too much. Although I don't know who to blame more, the GPU manufacturers and card vendors, or the game devs. They keep pushing to new graphical heights, but most of the engines don't scale back DOWN very well. So if you're playing on lesser hardware, and you tweak settings down, many games both run and look worse than older titles. There are some exceptions, well-crafted games that have eyecandy options but still offer a decent-looking and fast baseline.
At any rate this trend is going to push me into a $300+ purchase, I'm pretty sure. As much as I hate it. I won't even spend that much on a display.