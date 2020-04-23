Overclocked AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Beats Intel Core i7-7700K in Geekbench

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X (Image credit: AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100 broke cover two days ago, but the pair of quad-core Ryzen chips are already flexing their Zen 2 muscles on Geekbench.

It took a while for AMD to bring out some budget-oriented Zen 2 offerings; however, the Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100 don't disappoint. Leveraging TSMC's 7nm FinFET node, the processors sport four cores, eight threads and 16MB of cache. Both CPUs are rated for 65W but are specced differently. The Ryzen 3 3300X will cost $120 with a 3.8 GHz base clock and 4.3 GHz boost, and the Ryzen 3 3100 will land at $99 with a 3.8 GHz base clock and 3.9 GHz boost clock.

Amid continued pressure from AMD and its Ryzen 3000-series (codename Matisse) army, Intel has enabled Hyper-Threading for the upcoming Core i3 and Core i5 Comet Lake-S CPUs. The Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100 specifically target the Core i3-10320, Core i3-10300 and Core i3-10100, which share a similar quad-core, eight-thread design and 65W TDP (thermal design power).

While the Ryzen 3 3300X isn't expected until May 21 and the Ryzen 3 3100 on June 16, hardware sleuth @TUM_APISAK has dug up Geekbench submissions for both processors.

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Benchmarks

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs. Intel Core i7-7700K (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)

The Ryzen 3 3300X scored 5,874 points in the single-core test and 20,948 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench 4. The software reported a memory speed of 1,863 MHz, which we suspect should be 3,733 MHz. This means that there was probably some hardcore memory tuning in the background and that the Ryzen 3 3300X was overclocked.

The Intel Core i7-7700K, which was Intel's last quad-core flagship, scored 5,816 points and 20,329 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.To be fair, the i7-7700K was paired with DDR4-3200 RAM, while the Ryzen 3 3300X was working with DDR4-3733 memory. Depending on the memory speed, the scale can tip to either side.

But ultimately, it looks like the Ryzen 3 3300X's performance is on par with the i7-7700K, based on these early benchmark results. However, we'll have to hold off on making final judgments until we get to evaluate the AMD chip ourselves.

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Benchmarks

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 vs. Intel Core i7-7700K (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)

The Ryzen 3 3100 showed up in the more recent Geekbench 5 benchmark. The quad-core processor put up single-and multi-core scores of 1,141 points and 4,928 points, respectively. The Core i7-7700K scored 1,284 points and 5,168 points in the single-and multi-core tests, respectively. The Core i7-7700K was up by 12.5% in single-threaded performance and 4.9% in multi-threaded performance.

Based on Geekbench alone, the Ryzen 3 3100 seems to offer performance that nears that of the Core i7-7700K performance at a very attractive price point. But, again, we won't know for sure until we do our own testing.