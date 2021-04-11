AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU Pictured, Powered On and Tested

AMD has never launched its desktop Ryzen 4000-series 'Renoir' processors for the retail market officially (although they are available), so many DIYers are closely following the fate of AMD's yet-to-be-announced Ryzen 5000-series 'Cezanne' APUs for desktops and whether they are coming to stores so they can compete with the best CPUs. The chances look good as a final, production-level version of the Ryzen 7 5700G processor was recently pictured and even tested by a website.

AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G is an eight-core Zen 3-based APU clocked at 3.80 GHz – 4.60 GHz and equipped with a 16MB L3 cache as well as AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics with 512 stream processors clocked at 2.0 GHz. A production-level (aka not ready for sale or use) version of the Ryzen 7 5700G obtained by Chiphell looks just like any other Ryzen processor and carries the 100-000000263 OPN code (which confirms that this code does not belong to a Pro APU). CPU-Z screenshots made by the website confirm that we are dealing with Cezanne silicon as well as general specifications of the product.

(Image credit: AMD)

The journalists also ran some basic benchmarks on the Ryzen 7 5700G, including CPU-Z (ST: 631.3, MT: 6782.4), AIDA Cache & Memory, and Cinebench (6040 pts vs 5532 pts on Ryzen 7 1700). Unfortunately, without proper points of comparison (obtained in similar conditions) it is impossible to draw even preliminary conclusions about performance of the product rather than that Zen 3 is better than Zen 1 and Zen 2.

Over the past few months, we reported about AMD's Ryzen 5700G APU on several occasions. The chip was listed at USB-IF (which confirms that they exist and comply with the USB specification), ran Cinebench, revealed its specifications, and landed on Ebay. In many cases it even posed for the camera, but these were engineering samples rather than products.

We still do not know for sure whether AMD plans to release its Cezanne APUs for retail market, or keep them exclusive to OEMs.