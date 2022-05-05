AMD Preps Smart Access Storage To Accelerate SSD Performance

AMD is reportedly preparing a new technology for its Ryzen processors called Smart Access Storage (SAS), according to a VideoCardz report,. The concept behind Smart Access Storage is similar to Smart Access Memory (SAM) but aims to accelerate storage performance instead of graphics performance.

DirectStorage is why Microsoft's current consoles, such as the Xbox Series X and S, can offer gamers lightning-fast loading times. However, DirectStorage, an application programming interface (API) part of the DirectX family, eventually made its way to the PC. According to Microsoft, DirectStorage can reduce CPU between 20% to 40% when paired with an NVMe SSD and Windows 11. Given the name, Smart Access Storage could be AMD's take on DirectStorage, much like Smart Access Memory was to PCI Express Resizable BAR.

Unfortunately, details on Smart Access Storage are still very slim. We're unsure how AMD will implement the technology or the level of similarities that it has with DirectStorage. According to VideoCardz's source, the feature may debut on Corsair's Voyager "AMD Advantage" gaming laptop. AMD Advantage is a term that refers to a device that leverages AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics. The publication linked Smart Access Storage with a gaming laptop, so it's unknown if it's an exclusive mobile feature like AMD SmartShift. We hope not since Smart Access Storage could do a lot of good on desktops.

Luminous Productions, the developer behind Forspoken, demonstrated the power of DirectStorage at GDC 2022 with a complex scene consisting of up to 20,000 files (4.5GB). The test system with an M.2 and SATA SSD loaded the scene in 1.9 seconds and 3.7 seconds, respectively, whereas a conventional hard drive took 21.5 seconds. So Smart Access Storage could be a game changer for AMD, assuming that its performance is up in the same ballpark as DirectStorage and even more so since Intel doesn't have an answer for it.

The Corsair Voyager reportedly sports a Ryzen 9 6900HX chip and Radeon RX 6800M graphics card. VideoCardz believes that Corsair will unleash the gaming laptop in June, meaning we could learn more about the laptop and technologies at Computex 2022. In addition, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will keynote Computex 2022. We'll learn more about AMD's "next generation mobile and desktop PC innovations," so Smart Access Storage appears to be on the agenda.