Aorus Says Its New Thin Laptop Is for Pro Gamers

Aorus has a new gaming laptop that it says is for professional gamers. The Aorus 15P starts at $,1599.99 and uses a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs all in a design that keeps it under 5 pounds and less than 1 inch thick.
Aorus 15P Specs
|Aorus 15P WB
|Aorus 15P KB
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-10750H
|Intel Core i7-10750H
|Graphics Card
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
|Display
|15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS-level, 144 Hz
|15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS-level, 144 Hz
|RAM
|2x DDR4 2,666 MHz / DDR4 2,933 MHz slots (Max 64GB)
|2x DDR4 2,666 MHz / DDR4 2,933MHz slots (Max 64GB)
|Storage
|2x M.2 SSD
|2x M.2 SSD
|Wireless
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, Bluetooth 5.0
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|Up to 8 hours
|Up to 8 hours
|Weight
|4.4 pounds
|4.4 pounds
In typical Aorus fashion, there are two configurations with two-letter differences in the names that aren’t very revealing. The main difference appears to be that the Aorus 15P KB uses a full sized- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (and is likely the one with the $1,599.99 starting price), while the Aorus 15P WB uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q.
On paper, both variants can fit two M.2 SSDs and up to 64GB of RAM. But Aorus hasn’t listed exactly how much storage or memory will be in either system. In a press release, the company wrote that these specs may vary by the country in which the laptop is sold.
Both laptops use Intel’s Core i7-10750H and have 1080p displays running at a 144 Hz refresh rate. I’m curious to see what pro gamers, especially esports players, think of that choice, as some of the best gaming laptops currently go up to 300 Hz and will soon jump to 360 Hz.