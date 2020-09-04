Aorus Says Its New Thin Laptop Is for Pro Gamers

Aorus has a new gaming laptop that it says is for professional gamers. The Aorus 15P starts at $,1599.99 and uses a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs all in a design that keeps it under 5 pounds and less than 1 inch thick.

Aorus 15P Specs



Aorus 15P WB Aorus 15P KB CPU Intel Core i7-10750H Intel Core i7-10750H Graphics Card Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Display 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS-level, 144 Hz 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS-level, 144 Hz RAM 2x DDR4 2,666 MHz / DDR4 2,933 MHz slots (Max 64GB) 2x DDR4 2,666 MHz / DDR4 2,933MHz slots (Max 64GB) Storage 2x M.2 SSD 2x M.2 SSD Wireless Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, Bluetooth 5.0 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery Up to 8 hours Up to 8 hours Weight 4.4 pounds 4.4 pounds

In typical Aorus fashion, there are two configurations with two-letter differences in the names that aren’t very revealing. The main difference appears to be that the Aorus 15P KB uses a full sized- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (and is likely the one with the $1,599.99 starting price), while the Aorus 15P WB uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q .



On paper, both variants can fit two M.2 SSDs and up to 64GB of RAM. But Aorus hasn’t listed exactly how much storage or memory will be in either system. In a press release, the company wrote that these specs may vary by the country in which the laptop is sold.