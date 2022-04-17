ASRock Preps Tiny Radeon RX 6400 With Zero Power Connectors

AMD's Radeon RX 6400 should arrive on the retail market anytime now. However, it remains to be seen whether the RDNA 2 graphics card has what it takes to earn a spot on the list of best graphics cards.

The Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX from ASRock utilizes the Navi 24 silicon, a product of TSMC's 6nm manufacturing process. The die has 12 compute units (CUs), 768 stream processors (SPs), and 12 ray accelerators. The full Navi 24 die inside the Radeon RX 6500 XT comes with 16 CUs (1,024 SPs). Like AMD's other RDNA 2 offerings, the Radeon RX 6400 leverages the company's Infinity Cache. In the case of the Radeon RX 6400, it'll come with 16MB of Infinity Cache, the same amount as on the higher-up Radeon RX 6500 XT.

The vanilla Radeon RX 6400 has a 2,039 MHz base clock and a 2,321 MHz boost clock. It's unknown if ASRock will stick to the reference specifications, though. The Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX will wield 4GB of GDDR6 memory at 14 Gbps. However, the graphics card has a 64-bit memory interface, meaning it'll only be able to pump up 128 GBps of memory bandwidth.

Image 1 of 2 ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 2 of 2 ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX (Image credit: VideoCardz)

Although the Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX conforms to the ITX form factor, the graphics card still takes up two PCI slots. It looks very similar to the Radeon RX 6500 XT Challenger ITX except for the revamped shroud and a smaller cooling fan with thicker fan blades. The Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX's length is unknown for now. The Radeon RX 6500 XT Challenger ITX measures 179mm long, so the Radeon RX 6400 variant should be in the same ballpark.

The Radeon RX 6400 has a 53W TDP rating and doesn't require any external PCIe power connectors. Unlike the Radeon RX 6500 XT Challenger ITX, which has an 8-pin PCIe power connector, the Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX draws all the power it needs from the PCIe expansion slot.

However, it would appear that ASRock just copied the display configuration from the Radeon RX 6500 XT Challenger ITX over to the Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX. The renders show the same HDMI 2.1 port and DisplayPort 1.4 output combination.

The Radeon RX 6500 XT has a $199 MSRP, and with the Radeon RX 6400 being a step-down, the latter should debut with a friendly price tag. The rumors point to an April 20 launch so that we may find out the Radeon RX 6400's price very soon.