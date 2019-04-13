Trending

Asus Launches ROG Strix Helios RGB Case

Following through on a CES promise made to our Italian friends, Asus has finally released the final specs on its ROG Helios ATX mid-tower for its official launch.

External features include 4mm-thick tempered-glass panels on both sides as well as the front, a secondary cover under the right side to assist cable concealment, a nylon strap carrying handle, and a front-panel group that includes four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports on two traditional USB 3.0 cable headers, and a Type-C port that uses the newer USB 3.1 Gen2 header.

Designed to support motherboards up to the old XL-ATX eight-slot standard, the ROG Strix Helios can support up to three double-slot cards with triple-slot spacing between them, or a single card turned sideways on a riser cable if you’d rather show off.  The riser cable is sold separately, but it is necessary to reduce large graphics card support to a single card. A handy image from the site shows how companies are attempting to redefine EATX (13”-deep) as a seven-slot variation of XL-ATX (~10.7”-deep).

Other features include drop-down side panels with push-button release, triple slide-out dust filters with front access for the bottom filter, dual radiator supports with a maximum 140 x 420mm up front and 120 x 360 (or 140 x 280) on top, and a PCIe car support that can also hold a 2.5” SSD or Asus Terminal fan controller.

Designed to integrate with Asus’s entire ROG product line visually, even the panel logos have nearby RGB lighting that integrates through Asus’s Aura Sync program.

ROG Strix Helios Stats
Dimensions9.8 x 22.2 x 23.3 inch
Case SizeATX Mid Tower
Form FactorATX/micro ATX/Mini ITX/EATX (12”x10.9”)
Drive Bays(2) Int x 2.5”/3.5” Combo Bay (4) Int x 2.5” Bay
Installed FansFront: 3x 140mm Rear: 1 x 140mm
Expansion Slots8+2 (additional vertical)
WeightN.W. 17.8 kg
ColorBlack
Front I/O Ports(1) USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, (4) USB 3.1 Gen 1 (1) Headphone, (1) Microphone LED & Fan Control Buttons
Power SupplyATX (Ahem, PS2 -ed)
Cooling SupportFront: 3 x 140mm/ 3 x 120mm Top: 2 x 140mm/ 3 x 120mm Rear: 1 x 140mm/120mm
Radiator SupportFront: 120, 140, 240, 280, 360, 420 mm Top 120, 140, 240, 280, 360 mm Rear: 1 x 140mm/120mm

ROG Strix Helios pre-orders have already begun at select vendors, with worldwide availability scheduled for later this month.

