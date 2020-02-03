Winter Wonderland: Asus Lists ROG Strix RTX 2080 Super White Edition

(Image credit: Asus)

Over the wintry weekend, Asus fittingly and quietly listed its ROG Strix RTX 2080 Super White Edition, which is (as you guessed) a white take on an RTX 2080 Super.

For many desktop PCs, a white graphics card could clash or look out of place. But for those who like to stand out more, as well as the niche group of PC builders striving to build white-themed systems, this card is a standout. When it comes to white components, the options are usually quite limited, so it's nice to see manufacturers make more available.

(Image credit: Asus)

However, Asus hasn't gone the whole mile with a white PCB. If that's what you want, you'll have to look at KFA2, also known as Galax to kindly ask them to make their white HOF (Hall of Fame) hardware easily available in the U.S. But Asus sandwiched the PCB between a white, triple-fan, RGB-enabled cooler and a white backplate, so the green PCB's shouldn't be a problem for the most part.

(Image credit: Asus)

The cooler has a zero-DB design that stops the fans when the card is running cool. However, the size of the card is something to take note of: it's 2.7 slots thick and may also be pretty wide and long. The specifications haven't been fully listed yet, but the equivalent black card measures 11.81 inches (30cm) long and 5.12 inches (13cm) wide.

The GPU aboard is the same RTX 2080 Super as in the other graphics cards but runs at a maximum boost clock of 1,890 MHz. (compared to the reference's 1,815 MHZ). The memory remains the standard 8GB of GDDR6 running at 15.5 GHz.

The RGB-lit graphics card will ship in Europe in about a week for €930. U.S. availability is often hit or miss with these specialty cards, so we can't really tell you when the frost is coming.