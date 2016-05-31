Be quiet! Debuts New Entry-Level Compact CPU Cooler, The Pure Rock Slim

Be quiet! has expanded its Pure Rock family of CPU coolers with the Pure Rock Slim, a compact cooler specially designed for use in microATX and miniITX systems.

The Pure Rock Slim is be quiet!’s first asymmetrical single-tower cooler, featuring a modified heatsink that provides additional clearance for motherboard components and heatsinks located near the CPU. Even with its compact size, the Pure Rock Slim still touts plenty of cooling power. It features three high-performance, 6mm diameter copper heat pipes, as well as a 92mm PWM fan, and it carries an impressive TDP rating of 120W.

Despite the cooler’s entry-level price tag, it still manages to feature a custom aluminum top-plate as well as aluminum heat pipe caps, which give it a polished look.

The Pure Rock Slim is compatible with AMD sockets AM2(+), AM3(+), FM1 and FM2(+), as well as Intel Sockets 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156 and 1366, so it has ample compatibility with most of the current sockets. Mount-wise, the Pure Rock Slim comes with a user friendly, push-pin mounting system for Intel sockets and steel clips for AMD sockets, which should ease installation in compact cases.

The Pure Rock Slim comes with a three year warranty and has a projected retail price of $28. It is currently scheduled to be released in Q3 of 2016.

