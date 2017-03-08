Trending

Be Quiet (Un)Dresses Pure Base 600 With New Tempered Glass Window

Be quiet! adds a window to its Pure Base 600 chassis to make the Pure Base 600 Window, and we think it looks great!

Midway through January, be quiet! announced its Pure Base 600 chassis, which comes with some very low-key styling standard out of the box. If you liked what you saw but wanted something just a little spicier, or have pride in the internals you’re building into it, you may be interested in the windowed variant that’s now available.

The Pure Base 600 is a standard ATX chassis that comes with room for three dual-slot graphics cards, three 3.5” drives, two 2.5” SSDs, and two optical drive bays. It comes with a 140mm fan for intake and a 120mm unit as exhaust, and has an adjustable vent at the top that you can open fully, partially, or close depending on your needs.

The windowed side panel is built with a 4mm-thick sheet of tinted and tempered glass, which should accentuate the standard black- or black and orange-accented cases nicely.

Be Quiet!’s Pure Base 600 Window is available immediately at an MSRP of $100 – just $10 more than the non-windowed version. If you’re upset because you own the standard case and now want the window, worry not: a separate panel with the piece of tempered glass is also available for $30.

Model:be quiet! Pure Base 600 Window
Motherboard TypeUp to ATX
Expansion Slots7
Dimensions492mm x 220mm x 470mm
Net Weight7.44kg
Drive Bays2x 5.25”, 3x 3.5”, 2x 2.5"
PSUStandard PS2 PSU
Front I/OUSB 3.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1
Radiator Support1x 360mm or 280mm, 1x 280mm
CPU Cooler Max Height165mm
VGA Card Max Length280mm With HDD Rack, 425mm Without
PSU Length Limit210mm
