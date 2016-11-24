Bitfenix Unveils The Whisper PSU Line

Bitfenix enrolled in the PSU market a couple of years ago with the Fury Gold units, which had a nice looks and featured quality, individually-sleeved cables but cost a lot, and their FSP platform didn't offer high enough performance. It seems that Bitfenix hasn't forgotten about the PSU market, though, and is looking to make a strong comeback with the Whisper line, which is made by a different OEM now--Channel Well Technology (CWT).

The members of this line cover a wide wattage range, from 450W to 850W, with 100W increments. All are fully modular and 80 PLUS Gold certified, while their CWT platform with code name "GPU" promises high performance, increased reliability, and silent operation. After all, the Whisper units have to honor their name. so they cannot be noisy under any usage scenario.

The two entry-level models of the line with 450W and 550W capacities have three +12V rails, whereas the 650W, 750W, and 850W Whisper units feature four +12V rails. At their internals, you'll find Japanese capacitors and an HDB fan, provided by Martech, which is rated for a pretty low lifetime of only 30,000h at 25°C. Bitfenix covers the Whisper units with a long seven-year warranty, so it's highly confident about the longevity of both the fan and the platform. Further, all necessary protection features are supported, including OTP (Over Temperature Protection).

The "GPU" platform is new, and the Whisper units are the first ones to use it. Bitfenix made some minor modifications to this platform, including a set of custom heatsinks for the +12V FETs, which won't be available to other companies that will be interested in using this CWT platform as well. In order to keep the production cost low, Bitfenix didn't equip the Whisper units with special modular cables, like it did with the Fury Gold line. However, you can purchase Bitfenix's Alchemy 2.0 cable kit, featuring the highly desired (by case modders, mostly) individually sleeved cables. We should mention here that only the 24-pin ATX connector uses three polymer caps for providing an extra ripple filtering layer, while all the rest cables don't have any caps attached.

If you plan to power a high-end mainboard that needs more than a single EPS connector, then the two stronger Whisper units are the ones to go after, because they come with a couple of 4+4 pin EPS connectors. All the lower-capacity models of this line are equipped with only a single EPS connector.

Line Whisper OEM Channel Well Technology Platform GPU Models BWG450M, BWG550M, BWG650M, BWG750M, BWG850M DC Output Range 450W - 850W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Gold Modular Yes (fully) Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0°C ~ 50°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection Cooling 135 mm Hydro Dynamic Bearing Fan (DF1352512SEMN or DF1352512SEHN) Semi-passive operation No Number of PCIe (6+2 pin) Connectors BWG850M, BWG750M: 6 BWG650M: 4 BWG550M, BWG450M: 2 Number of EPS Connectors BWG850M, BWG750M: 2 BWG650M, BWG550M, BWG450M: 1 Dimensions 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 160 mm (D) Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 7 years MSRP BWG850M: $119 BWG750M: $109 BWG650M: $89 BWG550M: $79 BWG450M: $69

We have already evaluated two members of this line, and the results were good. Given the fairly affordable MSRPs that Bitfenix set for these units, their performance per dollar ratios hit really high levels, making them ideal for users that are after good deals. The MSRPs are provided in the table above.

The following tables show the power specifications of all Whisper units.

BWG450M Power Specs Rail 3.3V 5V 12V1 12V2 12V3 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 25 25 25 2.5 0.3 Watts 100 450 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 450

BWG550M Power Specs Rail 3.3V 5V 12V1 12V2 12V3 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 25 25 30 2.5 0.3 Watts 100 550 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 550

BWG650M Power Specs Rail 3.3V 5V 12V1 12V2 12V3 12V4 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 25 25 30 30 2.5 0.3 Watts 100 650 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 650

BWG750M Power Specs Rail 3.3V 5V 12V1 12V2 12V3 12V4 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 22 22 25 25 35 35 2.5 0.5 Watts 120 750 12.5 6 Total Max. Power (W) 750

BWG850M Power Specs Rail 3.3V 5V 12V1 12V2 12V3 12V4 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 22 22 25 25 40 40 2.5 0.5 Watts 120 850 12.5 6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

As we already stated, the lower capacity units have three +12V rails, whereas the 650W, 750W, and 850W Whisper members feature four of them. Besides the capacity of the minor rails, there is also a small difference in the capacity of the -12V rail--a useless rail for modern PC systems, which is a little stronger in the top two Whisper models. Finally, in our opinion, the 5VSB rail should be a little stronger in the higher-capacity Whisper units and not be confined at 2.5A max current output.

Expect the new Bitfenix Whisper PSUs to be available on the U.S. market in a few days from now, on December 5.