Bykski Releases First Waterblock for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition Cards

With the launch of the Nvidia Founder's Edition RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards, one of the. This waterblock covers the memory, VRM circuitry, and GPU, accommodating for the V-shaped cutout., and one 'standard' reference design that features a more ordinary rectangular shape. Watercooling company EKWB is making waterblocks for the latter version, but thus far there has been no sign for a block for the Founder's Edition cards. Until now.

Manufacturer Bykski has outed a waterblock for the FE cards, as listed at ezmodding.com. This waterblock covers the memory, VRM circuitry, and GPU, accomodating for the V-shaped cutout.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Of course, the question you really have to ask yourself is why you would want to bother watercooling a Founder's Edition card. The unusual design is there to accommodate the flow-through cooler, and it would be a shame to pay the Nvidia premium for this card if you could simply opt for a more regular-design card from one of Nvidia's AIBs and ditch a cheaper cooler.

If you do though, Bykski's waterblock does look the part. The variant with the nickel-plated copper base and an acrylic top is currently sold out, and there is no other version for the FE cards yet. Pricing is set at €140 for European customers. It's unclear whether this block specifically will make it to the US, but I'm sure there will be a US option in due time.