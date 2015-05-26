CableMod Makes You Work For DIY Cable Extensions

A couple of months ago, when CableMod launched, you could only get a select number of pre-made cable kits, which were only compatible with a select set of PSUs. If your PSU didn't show up in the compatibility list, you were out of luck. Well, today you're in luck, because CableMod announced its DIY Cable Extensions. Because these are cable extensions and not replacements, they are guaranteed to be compatible with your system, even if you don't have a modular power supply.

The extensions work quite simply. Just grab a couple of CableMod Connector packs and your choice of CableMod ModFlex Sleeved Wires. When you have everything, take the wires and plug them into the matching holes in the male and female connectors. The male connectors come with a white sticker, and you're supposed to stick the end of the wire with a white protector into it. The female connectors are unmarked and require you to plug the other end of the wire with a black protector into them. Of course, don't forget to remove the protectors before plugging the wires into the connectors.

The only loss you'll have when assembling the system is that the bulk of your existing PSU cables will have to be bundled up and tucked out of sight, and not all cases will have space for that. The idea behind CableMod's cables is that they add some extra finesse to your system, the point of which would be completely defeated if you've got a bundle of old cable slack in sight.

CableMod will be selling 24-pin ATX connector packs, 8-pin EPS connectors, 4-pin ATX, 6-pin PCI Express, and 8-pin PCI Express power connectors. Other connectors, such as Molex plugs or SATA power connectors, are a bit more difficult to mod, and you can usually build systems with those placed out of sight.

The wires will be sold in packs of four, in 20 cm, 40 cm and 60 cm lengths. Color options are black, red, blue, light blue, green, light green, orange, white, purple, silver and yellow.

In the U.S., you can grab all the parts from Performance-PCs.com.

