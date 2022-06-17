Colorful's G-One Plus Is a 31.5-Inch AiO PC With Alder Lake-H, RTX 3060

Colorful is best known as an Nvidia graphics partner but has been broadening its portfolio for a few years to include RAM, SSDs, motherboards, and even PCs. Today it announced a new all-in-one (AiO) for gamers, the Colorful G-One Plus, and it surprised us with its design and processing power.

The new Colorful G-One Plus is heralded as a substantial AiO built around an impressive 31.5-inch 165Hz 2K IPS display. Moreover, Colorful boasts of the performance power within, offering 12th Generation Intel Core processors with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 for graphics duties.

Look a bit closer, and you will see that Colorful is using Intel's 12th Gen mobile CPUs (H-Series) and Nvidia's RTX 3060 laptop GPU. These are understandable choices in an AiO, where the major PC components are squirreled into the back of the monitor and/or stand – but it isn't made clear these are H-Series GPUs until about halfway down the press release. Moreover, you have to peer closely at the specs table at the foot of the release to see that this RTX 3060 is the laptop version.

These performance laptop components reside in a tightly confined chassis, so cooling must still be carefully considered. Colorful assures that its cooling tower pedestal design helps dissipate heat, with a quintet of heat pipes and independent cooling channels addressing the CPU and GPU. In addition, turbofans with a new 52-blade design are easily switchable between four modes using the Colorful iGame Center app.

An AiO's monitor is a component you certainly want to be happy with, as you can't just trade up like you would with a traditional desktop PC. Luckily, the G-One Plus appears to have some enticing specs, given the price.

This 31.5-inch 2K (2560x1440 pixels) IPS display offers HDR 400 color, with 99% sRGB gamut coverage. Gamers should appreciate the Nvidia G-Sync compatibility with the display running at up to 165 Hz. Sadly, there is no information on response times, max brightness, and max contrast. And if you prefer flat rather than curved displays, you are in luck.

As an AiO machine, there are plenty of other specs to consider. Colorful fits 16GB of RAM as standard (up to 64GB possible) and up to a 1TB NVMe SSD (there is a spare M.2 slot available). Design niceties include aluminum alloy construction, RGB lighting, a pop-up webcam, twin 5W speakers, the ergonomic adjustable stand with wireless charging dock (up to 15W), Wi-Fi 6E, rear I/O including HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4, two USB 2.0 ports, a 2.5 GbE LAN port, USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen2) port, plus dedicated side I/O for USB mouse, USB keyboards, and audio I/O. Colorful has also included brightness and volume adjusting buttons on the side of the display.

Colorful says that the first G-One Pus configuration, with Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, will be available in the US at $1,999. The Core i5 and i9 models are to be scheduled for a later date.