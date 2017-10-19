Colorful Releases iGame Z370 Vulcan X...In South Korea

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Colorful announced the launch of its new high-end flagship iGame Z370 Vulcan X motherboard.

Based on Intel’s Z370 chipset, Colorful's new motherboard support Intel’s 8th Generation (Coffee Lake) processors; up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory, SLI and CrossFire multi-GPU technology; dual M.2 slots that work with both standard SSDs and Intel Optane Memory; and RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10 support for storage devices.

The iGame Z370 Vulcan X motherboard features a six-layer PCB and a 14-phase VRM power design, and it offers support for Intel's built-in graphics via the onboard DisplayPort and HDMI outputs. The onboard HD audio is handled by Realtek’s ALC1150 via gold plated audio jacks, and networking duties are performed by Killer’s E2500 Gbit LAN chip. This motherboard also includes Fintek F75503 and F75501 chips for low-latency USB gaming peripherals.

This motherboard is equipped with a built-in power button, reset switch, and a three-digit debug display that, in addition to displaying error codes, can be used to monitor motherboard temperature, voltage, and other system conditions.

Colorful equipped this motherboard with what it calls “variable color” LED lighting that provides full RGB functionality controlled via the bundled GamerVoice 2.0 software. Various lighting effects and styles, including smart temperature-based lighting, can be displayed across the LEDs embedded on the backplane of the motherboard, I/O shroud, and chipset heatsink.

Although there is no information on a U.S. release date, the iGame Z370 Vulcan X motherboard is available now in South Korea. The company did not offer pricing information.